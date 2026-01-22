MONTRÉAL, Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ - In accordance with its Action Plan 2035, Hydro-Québec is announcing the beginning of regulatory procedures to convert the TC Energy power plant in Bécancour for use during peak periods. This power plant will be supplied with renewable natural gas. This initiative will provide Hydro-Québec with an "insurance policy" for the supply of extra power during cold snaps.

The existing cogeneration power plant in Bécancour could supply up to 350 MW of power during peak demand periods. (CNW Group/Hydro-Québec)

The power plant will be used on an occasional basis to maintain grid stability and reliability when peak demand is reached. It has an approximate capacity of 350 MW, i.e., the output needed to supply 70,000 households.

The conversion of this power plant is one of the many initiatives Hydro-Québec is undertaking to ensure grid reliability during winter peaks. Another key initiative is the voluntary reduction of electricity use during peak periods. For example, Hydro-Québec's offers and programs for residential and business customers--such as Hilo, dynamic pricing and demand response management--help save approximately 2,600 MW of electricity during peak periods.

Growing needs during winter peaks and possible solutions

The current pace of growth in electricity demand has a direct impact on winter peak periods. It makes it necessary for Hydro-Québec to integrate facilities that can provide additional power. A few interesting stats: in February 2023, a historic peak in demand exceeding 43,000 MW was reached, and in December 2025, Hydro-Québec recorded three consecutive historic peaks for the month of December.

Quote

"Québec's energy security--that's our business. We're going to transform a preexisting facility, which will help us to meet our customers' needs when demand is highest. With the energy efficiency offers already adopted by our customers and those that we plan to promote to save even more electricity, Hydro-Québec has a wide variety of strategies it can put in place during the coldest days of winter."

-- Dave Rhéaume, Executive Vice President – Energy and Regulatory Strategy and Industrial Operations, Hydro-Québec

Next steps

Winter 2026: TC Energy will initiate procedures to obtain the authorizations necessary for conversion of the power plant.

2026–2028: Subject to the required approvals, the power plant equipment will be converted for operation during peak periods.

Commissioning is slated for 2028–2029.

