MONTREAL, March 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Hydro-Québec announces that it has today negotiated on the Canadian domestic market the issue of C$500,000,000 of Debentures, Series JU, maturing on February 15, 2065.

The Debentures, with a coupon of 4.00%, payable semi-annually, will be offered on the market at a price of 89.571 plus interest deemed to have accrued from February 15, 2026. The yield is 4.576%. The Debentures will be issued and delivered as of the closing date scheduled for March 6, 2026.

The lead manager for this issue is National Bank Financial Inc. with BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank acting as co-lead managers, Casgrain & Company Limited, CIBC World Markets Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc. and Scotia Capital Inc. acting as other managers.

This is the thirteenth additional tranche of Debentures, Series JU, issued initially on September 19, 2024 and the total aggregate principal amount of Debentures outstanding under this Series now amounts to C$7,000,000,000.

For information: Paule Veilleux-Turcotte, Press Officer, (514) 289-5005, [email protected]