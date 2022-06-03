Quebec's A2C joins ACA and ACTRA in the renewal NCA

A2C aligns with ACA and ACTRA to ensure business continuity in Quebec

MONTREAL, June 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Association des agences de communication créative (A2C) will join the Association of Canadian Advertisers (ACA) and the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA), the union representing professional performers who make commercials in the renewal of the National Commercial Agreement 2022-2023 (the "NCA "). This agreement ensures that Quebec advertising agencies will continue to have access to ACTRA's professional performers.

"This agreement will help ensure stability in Quebec's commercial industry and facilitate fair and plentiful work for Quebec talent in addition of having a voice in modernizing the NCA," said Dominique Villeneuve, President and CEO of A2C.

The NCA establishes the terms and conditions for on- and off-camera performers engaged in English commercial production and ensures reasonable pay, benefits and retirement contributions. The NCA was ratified on May 2, 2022 by ACA's Board of Directors and eligible ACTRA members on May 12, 2022. The renewal agreement, which came into effect on June 1, 2022 provides a two per cent increase to rates and fees, and gives all parties a window to jointly work towards modernizing and simplifying the agreement.

"We are thrilled to work with A2C to ensure that agencies in Quebec can continue to work with Canada's top talent," said Marie Kelly, ACTRA National Executive Director. "This underscores the value our members bring to the industry and we applaud A2C for their leadership and commitment to growing our high-quality and competitive advertising industry."

Moving forward, representatives of Quebec agencies will participate in the negotiations between ACTRA and ACA that will take place within the next year in order to modernize the NCA. A2C will have one representative participate in the discussions as an advisor and facilitator for the Quebec Representatives in the discussions. This agreement will only apply to Quebec agencies.

"The partnership between A2C, ACA and ACTRA is a critical step as we work towards simplifying and modernizing the NCA over the next year," said Ron Lund, President and CEO of ACA. "The renewal of the NCA enables us to continue to create award-winning commercials and advance the Canadian commercial industry forward."

About ACTRA:

ACTRA (Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists) is the national union of professional performers working in English-language recorded media in Canada. ACTRA represents the interests of over 28,000 members across the country – the foundation of Canada's highly acclaimed professional performing community.

About A2C:

The Association of Creative Communications Agencies (A2C) is the voice of over 85 agencies in Quebec of different sizes, configurations, and specialties, but all with one thing in common: a commitment to creative communications. Its members generate more than 80% of the industry's revenues in Quebec and contribute to the success of companies here and abroad. Learn more at a2c.quebec.

About ACA:

The Association of Canadian Advertisers (www.ACAweb.ca) is the country's only industry organization exclusively dedicated to client-marketers. Since its founding in 1914, the ACA's goal has been to help members maximize the full value of their investments in all forms of marketing communications. We do this by providing members-only products and services tailored to the unique needs of marketers, including confidential consultations on a wide range of MarCom topics; a suite of education courses, conferences and webinars; 'best practices' publications and proprietary research; and industry-leading advocacy.

