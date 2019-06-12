Quebec Maple Syrup - An outstanding 2019 harvest

LONGUEUIL, QC, June 12, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - A late spring and cold temperatures did not interfere with Mother Nature's generosity. This year Quebec's 7,400 maple syrup businesses harvested more than 159 million pounds of maple syrup. That's an average of 3.43 pounds per tap. According to the Quebec Maple Syrup Producers, that's reason to celebrate.

A much better season than last year

In 2018 the season was subpar overall, with yields that varied tremendously from one maple syrup region to the next. Against all odds, Quebec's producers overcame a late start to produce 41 million pounds more maple syrup than last year.

Quebec: Global leader in the production of maple syrup

Quebec produces 72% of the world's maple syrup. As a result of the marketing, innovation, and promotion strategies executed by the Quebec Maple Syrup Producers, some 60 countries now import and enjoy quality maple syrup from Quebec. Production is increasing and sales are booming, so much so that the Québec Maple Syrup Producers is targeting 185 million pounds in sales within five years.

Did you know...

About the Québec Maple Syrup Producers and the Maple from Quebec brand

The mission of the Québec Maple Syrup Producers is to promote the interests of Québec's maple producers and to develop the production and sale of Québec maple products to their full potential while respecting the principles of sustainable development. The organization represents some 11,300 producers and 7,400 businesses whose hard work has made Quebec responsible for an average of 72% of the world's maple syrup production on an annual basis. The Québec Maple Syrup Producers proudly support the Maple from Quebec brand and coordinate the international marketing and promotional efforts for Canadian maple products on behalf of Canada's maple industry. The organization also leads and directs the International Maple Research and Innovation Network.

