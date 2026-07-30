Québec leads food recovery efforts as Sobeys Inc. surpasses national food loss and waste reduction target

MONTRÉAL, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- Empire Company Limited ("Empire") (TSX: EMP.A) announced today that its family of brands have surpassed its commitment to reduce food loss and waste by 50 per cent, achieving a 50.3 per cent reduction relative to its 2016 baseline as the company achieved its target five years ahead of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 12.3 target to halve global food waste.

Empire Company Limited & Sobeys Inc. 2026 Sustainable Business Report

This achievement reflects the efforts of our teams across Canada, including Québec, through store-level execution, food recovery partnerships and innovative programs that recover more surplus food and keep it within the food system. Across the province, store teams have focused on preventing surplus food through improved planning, forecasting and inventory management while expanding opportunities for food to reach customers and community organizations.

During fiscal 2026, Sobeys received the 360° Donor Award from Food Banks of Québec, recognizing its collaboration with food banks and community partners across the province. More than 3.15 million kilograms of food were donated through Sobeys stores and retail support centres to local organizations across Québec through Food Banks of Québec.

FoodHero, developed in Québec and later expanded nationally through Sobeys banners, has also contributed to food recovery efforts across Canada. During fiscal 2026, customers purchased 2.3 million kgs of food through the app, diverting millions of kilograms from landfill.

"Every store has a role to play in reducing food waste, and our teammates across Québec have embraced that responsibility every day. Together, we've strengthened programs that recover more food while creating lasting value for communities across the province," said Geneviève Dugré, SVP and General Manager, Quebec Retail Operations and Business Development, Empire.

This progress is highlighted in Empire's 2026 Sustainable Business Report, which outlines the company's continued work across food waste reduction, climate action, community investment, and responsible sourcing.

The 2026 Sustainable Business Report is available at sobeyssbreport.com.

ABOUT EMPIRE

Empire Company Limited (TSX: EMP.A) is a Canadian company headquartered in Stellarton, Nova Scotia. Empire's key businesses are food retailing, through wholly-owned subsidiary Sobeys Inc., and related real estate. With approximately $32 billion in annual sales and $17 billion in assets, Empire and its subsidiaries, franchisees and affiliates employ approximately 130,000 people.

Additional financial information relating to Empire, including the Company's Annual Information Form, can be found on the Company's website at www.empireco.ca or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Sobeys

For further information, please contact: Anne-Hélène Lavoie, Sobeys, 514-434-3137, [email protected]