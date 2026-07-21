Empire Company Limited releases statement regarding property controls

STELLARTON, NS, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Empire Company Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary Sobeys Inc. ("Empire" or the "Company") (TSX: EMP.A) today published a statement outlining its comprehensive approach to grocery-related property controls, which reflects the company's ongoing commitment to a competitive and accessible grocery market for Canadians.

The statement outlines Empire's approach to restrictive covenants, exclusivity clauses and related governance practices.

Sobeys Inc. logo

The Company remains focused on supporting customer choice and access, engaging constructively with stakeholders, and advocating for a clear, consistent and balanced framework that applies equally across the grocery sector and other industries.

Click here for Empire's full statement

ABOUT EMPIRE

Empire Company Limited (TSX: EMP.A) is a Canadian company headquartered in Stellarton, Nova Scotia. Empire's key businesses are food retailing, through wholly-owned subsidiary Sobeys Inc., and related real estate. With approximately $32 billion in annual sales and $17 billion in assets, Empire and its subsidiaries, franchisees and affiliates employ approximately 130,000 people.

Additional financial information relating to Empire, including the Company's Annual Information Form, can be found on the Company's website at www.empireco.ca or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Empire Company Limited

For further information, please contact: Karen White-Boswell, Director, External Communications, Sobeys Inc., [email protected]; Investor Contact: Katie Brine, Vice President, Investor Relations, Treasury & Pensions, Sobeys Inc., [email protected]