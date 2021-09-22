NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Government of Québec is taking part in the work of the Multi-State ZEV Task Force, a coalition of 16 U.S. states that will work together to accelerate the electrification of medium- and heavy-duty vehicles in their territories. Benoit Charette, Minister of the Environment and the Fight against Climate Change, Minister Responsible for the Fight against Racism and Minister Responsible for the Laval Region, made the announcement during a speech at the Fleet Show—an electromobility event held today in parallel with New York Climate Week.

Like the participating U.S. states, Québec is working to accelerate the development of zero-emission trucks and buses to reduce air pollution and fight climate change. By joining the initiative, Québec will collaborate in developing a joint action plan that will introduce a set of measures governments will be able draw on to expedite the adoption of standards for heavy-duty electric vehicles in their territories.

In its 2030 Plan for a Green Economy, the Québec government announced its intention to define a standard for heavy-duty vehicles. The adoption of such a standard would help Québec achieve its goal to electrify 55% of city buses and 65% of school buses by 2030 and reduce oil consumption by 40% over the same period. It should be noted that Québec has already adopted a standard for light vehicles.

Quotes:

"The transport of goods and passengers is a highly integrated sector in North America. Through our participation in the work of the ZEV Task Force on heavy vehicles, we will benefit from the knowledge developed by our partners in this sector, exchange information on the best practices to adopt, and share our expertise. It is also an opportunity to raise awareness about our Québec electromobility players as well as those involved in the electric vehicle battery value chain and to explore possible partnerships with our American neighbours."

Benoit Charette, Minister of the Environment and the Fight against Climate Change, Minister Responsible for the Fight against Racism and Minister Responsible for the Laval Region

"I am proud that our government is joining this coalition of states to accelerate the arrival of zero-emission heavy-duty vehicles on the market. The transportation sector alone accounts for 45% of GHGs in Québec and this is a great opportunity for implementing ways to reduce our emissions more quickly."

François Bonnardel, Minister of Transport and Minister Responsible for the Estrie Region

"The transportation sector currently represents New York's largest source of greenhouse gas emissions contributing to climate change and the largest opportunity for gains in emissions reductions. As we recognize Climate Week 2021, DEC is proud to welcome the Government of Québec to the Multi-State ZEV Task Force. We are excited to work with our Canadian counterparts on sustainable transportation solutions that will accelerate the electrification of heavy-duty vehicles, grow the global green economy, and improve air quality for millions across North America."

Basil Seggos, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner and Climate Action Council Co-Chair

Quick facts:

The transportation sector accounts for nearly 45% of Québec's greenhouse gas emissions. The heavy transport of passengers and goods is responsible for a large share of those emissions (29%). Nitrogen oxide and fine particle emissions from medium- and heavy-duty vehicles have a significant impact on air quality in our cities, especially for our citizens living near major roads, ports and industrial parks.

The Government of Québec has implemented several measures aimed on the one hand at promoting the electrification of transportation in its territory and developing the availability of heavy-duty electric vehicles and, on the other, creating a future industrial sector. Incentives for purchasing heavy-duty vehicles, including city buses, delivery trucks and municipal vehicles, are among the measures that affect heavy vehicles more specifically.

Beginning in 2025, only city buses that are 100% electric will be financed by the government. The government has also adopted a regulation requiring all new vehicles purchased for school transportation to be electric and is providing financial support to facilitate the transition.

Incentives for individuals and businesses to purchase and install charging stations are likewise being offered.

