Québec is going back to work safely - CNESST launches a virtual toolkit in anticipation of the reopening of certain sectors of the Québec economy

QUÉBEC, April 28, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - In line with the recent announcement by the Gouvernement du Québec that certain economic sectors will reopen soon, the Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST) is launching a virtual toolkit that can help and support employers and workers in complying with the sanitary instructions issued by the public health authorities.

The toolkit was developed by the CNESST together with the public health authorities. The objective is to respond to the concerns of the different work environments about the measures to be implemented to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Several tools at one address

The virtual toolkit includes a Workplace Sanitary Standards Guide – COVID-19, and two practical sector guides for the manufacturing sector and the retail sector.

It also includes quick references that employers can print and customize, concerning:

reopening of the work environment;

physical distancing;

hygiene and respiratory etiquette;

environmental sanitation;

exclusion from the workplace and isolation of workers;

psychosocial risks in the workplace.

The toolkit is completed by a summary fact sheet allowing presentation of the sanitary measures implemented by the employer. Note that the toolkit will be scalable and will adapt to the measures and recommendations of the public health authorities.

A mobile app presenting the tools in the toolkit can be downloaded soon via Google Play or Apple Store.

Québec is going back to work

The virtual toolkit follows the CNESST awareness campaign launched on April 20, entitled: Québec is going back to work safely. The campaign seeks to remind the public of the importance of taking every means to ensure workers' health and safety.

Employers and workers must cooperate so that operations can resume safely. More than ever, everyone has a role to play.

Quotes

"The watchword at this time is: continue protecting yourself. The toolkit developed by the CNESST allows employers and workers to have the right tools in hand to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in the work environments. I invite all employers to get to know these tools and use them. Our government will not compromise on workers' health and safety. I'm counting on you to follow the public health standards. "

Jean Boulet, Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity and Minister responsible for the Mauricie region

"In this pandemic period related to COVID-19, the CNESST is fully assuming its leadership role in prevention. It was essential to respond to the questions and concerns of our clienteles and equip them well. The toolkit we are launching meets the need for a framework so that all workplaces, both small and large, can act coherently and effectively. They now have all the tools in hand to comply with the guidelines issued by the Gouvernement du Québec. "

Manuelle Oudar, Chair of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the CNESST

Highlights

The CNESST offers employers and workers a single point of access and integrated expertise in labour standards, pay equity and occupational health and safety. It has a parity governance structure.

To view the virtual toolkit, go to:

cnesst.gouv.qc.ca/salle-de-presse/covid-19/Pages/trousse.aspx. To obtain support or information from the CNESST, contact our online representatives: cnesst.gouv.qc.ca/nous-joindre/Pages/nous-joindre.aspx.

