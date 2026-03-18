QUÉBEC, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - The Québec Infrastructure Plan 2026–2036 (QIP), announced today by the Minister Responsible for Infrastructure and Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Fauna and Parks, Mr. Benoit Charette, will amount to $167 billion over the next decade. Significant investment in public infrastructure is primarily intended to maintain government assets, support economic growth and meet the growing needs of Québec's population in a context marked by global economic uncertainty.

High investments to maintain infrastructure assets

Given the importance of its public infrastructure assets, the Government of Québec plans to make substantial investments to maintain its infrastructure and support the development required to fulfil all of its missions. To achieve this, record investment totalling $105.8 billion over ten years, an increase of $9.1 billion, will be allocated to maintaining infrastructure assets, representing 71% of total investment, compared with 65% last year. This is notably made possible by an eighth consecutive increase in the QIP since the 2018–2028 edition, with investment in public infrastructure rising by $66.6 billion.

Accelerated and increased investment

The 2026–2036 QIP will allocate an additional $5.2 billion to infrastructure investment by 2030–2031. The accelerated implementation of infrastructure projects can help deliver the expected benefits earlier, thereby providing stronger support for economic activity at a critical time. This acceleration will protect more than 4,400 jobs and contribute over $630 million annually to Québec's GDP on average by 2030–2031.

$12.6 billion allocated according to government priorities

New funding of $12.6 billion will help ensure the sustainable delivery of high-quality services to the population in priority sectors, including health and social services, education, higher education and public transit. The key planned investments include:

$3.6 billion for the construction, reconstruction, expansion and redevelopment of hospitals, functional renovation and replacement of medical equipment;

$631.1 million for higher education, for projects involving infrastructure maintenance in the college and university network and the addition of space in the establishments within these networks;

$1.2 billion for the development of structuring public transit networks and the refurbishment of existing networks.

Quote:

"The Québec Infrastructure Plan 2026-2036 will provide significant investment to stimulate the economy during the current period of economic uncertainty in which we live. In the current economic climate, this responsible plan reflects the necessary balance between sustained investment to maintain infrastructure assets in good condition and to strengthen public services. In recent years, we have made significant progress in catching up and we must continue in this direction, particularly by improving existing infrastructure, especially in the health system. The major investments we have made since 2019 have resulted in the completion of a total of 405 projects valued at $20 million or more across all regions of Québec. "

Benoit Charette, Minister Responsible for Infrastructure and Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Fauna and Parks

Highlights:

Considerable increase in QIPs: $66.6 billion in additional investment since 2018-2028.

Between 2018–2019 and 2025–2026, annual infrastructure investment has risen from $9.1 billion to $21.0 billion, corresponding to a $11.9 billion or 131% increase. Over this period, the Gouvernement du Québec has invested a total of $120.9 billion in public infrastructure.

Between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2026, over the last seven fiscal years, 405 projects valued at $20.0 million or more were completed across all regions of Québec and in the various sectors of government activity: representing nearly $30 billion in government contributions. In total, this represents: 119 Education projects; 36 Social and Community Housing projects; 83 Health and Social Services projects; 51 Road Network projects; 17 Public Transit projects.



Related link:

Québec infrastructure plan

SOURCE Cabinet du ministre responsable des Infrastructures

Source: Mélina Jalbert, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister Responsible for Infrastructure, Tel.: 418 803-2351, [email protected]; Information: Media relations, Communications Department, Secrétariat du Conseil du trésor, Tel.: 418 781-9520, [email protected]