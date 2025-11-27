QUÉBEC, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, Mr. Bernard Drainville, announces that an aerial survey of the moose population will be carried out in hunting zone 17 during the winter of 2026, in collaboration with the Cree Nation Government, the Cree Trappers Association, the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi and the Oujé-Bougoumou Cree Nation.

This survey will follow up on the one conducted in winter 2021, in collaboration with the Cree Nation Government and the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi. The results showed a marked 35% decline in the moose population since 2009, indicating that mortality exceeded productivity in this zone. To slow this decline, conservation measures were taken under the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement (JBNQA) in order to reduce hunting-related mortality.

Since 2022, sport hunting of moose has been prohibited in Zone 17, and a harvest limit of 104 moose has been established there for Cree hunters. The Cree Nation Government and the communities of Waswanipi and Oujé-Bougoumou have since adopted guidelines, including harvest monitoring and fair hunting practices, to ensure compliance with the quota in a subsistence hunting context.

The results of the survey planned for this winter will be used to assess the effect of the conservation measures on moose demographics and will enable the Hunting, Fishing and Trapping Coordinating Committee, established under the JBNQA, to decide whether or not to revise the recommended harvest limit and, possibly, its allocation between beneficiaries and non-beneficiaries of the JBNQA.

Quotes:

"Moose hunting is truly a way of life in northern Québec. I have heard the community's call to find out as quickly as possible how healthy the populations are in Zone 17, and I am pleased to be able to say that the Ministère will move forward as of this winter."

Bernard Drainville, Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks

"This aerial survey is the result of ongoing collaboration with Cree communities and Jamesian communities. It reflects our shared commitment to conserving wildlife resources for current and future generations."

Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Relations with the First Nations and the Inuit

"Maintaining the aerial survey of the moose population in Zone 17 in winter 2026 is very good news for the region. I would like to thank Minister Bernard Drainville for his close collaboration."

Denis Lamothe, Member for Ungava

