MONTREAL, Nov. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The Fraser Institute today published its annual rankings of Quebec secondary schools, identifying schools that are improving or falling behind.

The Report Card on Quebec's Secondary Schools 2025 ranks 470 public, independent, francophone and anglophone schools based on province-wide test results in French, English, science and mathematics during the 2023/24 academic year.

"Our Report Card offers parents information they can't easily get anywhere else about their child's school and how it compares to other schools across Quebec," said Yanick Labrie, a senior fellow at the Fraser Institute.

In this year's ranking, 58 schools--including public and independent schools from the Magdalen Islands and Havre-Sainte-Pierre on the north shore to Saguenay and downtown Montreal--showed statistically significant improvement while 43 schools experienced declining performance.

The province's fastest-improving school-- École secondaire des Lacs in La Pêche --improved its rating from 3.7 (out of 10) in 2018 to 7.7 in 2024.

Crucially, École secondaire des Lacs achieved this improvement despite 59.1 per cent of the students having special needs.

"Our school rankings prove that improvement is possible in every corner of the province, in every type of school serving every type of student," Labrie said.

"The rankings empower parents to make informed choices about where they send their child to school, and parents can also use these rankings to learn about their child's school, and when necessary, ask the principal how he or she plans to turn things around."

See detailed results of all 470 schools at www.compareschoolrankings.org.

10 fastest-improving secondary schools in Quebec (fastest at the top)

School Location 2018 (out

of 10) 2024 École secondaire des Lacs La Pêche 3.7 7.7 École Barthélemy-Joliette Joliette 3.1 6.3 École de la Cité étudiante de la Haute-Gatineau Maniwaki 2.7 5.8 École secondaire James Lyng Montréal 0.6 3.4 École secondaire Chanoine-Beaudet Saint-Pascal 5.3 7.9 École Jean-Gauthier Alma 2.8 5.2 Collège Laurentien Val-Morin 6.1 8.5 École secondaire de la Rive Lavaltrie 3.1 5.5 Académie Michèle-Provost Montréal 5.8 7.9 Collège d'Anjou Montréal 6.2 8.3

