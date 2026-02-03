Alberta's Danielle Smith ranks highest among premiers for fiscal management as of 2024/25; Manitoba's Kinew ranks lowest

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Among Canadian premiers as of 2024/25, Alberta's Danielle Smith ranks highest for managing provincial finances, while Newfoundland's former premier Andrew Furey and Manitoba's Wab Kinew rank the lowest, finds a new study published today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.

"Sound fiscal policy is a crucial driver of economic well-being for the people of a province, and the premier sets the direction of a government," said Jake Fuss, director of fiscal studies at the Fraser Institute and author of Measuring the Fiscal Performance of Canada's Premiers.

The study ranks Canadian premiers (seven current and three former) based on three fiscal policy categories: government spending, taxes, and deficits and debt up to the end of the 2024/25 fiscal year. Premiers who managed spending more prudently, balanced their budgets and paid down debt, and reduced or maintained tax rates ranked higher.

Overall, Alberta's Danielle Smith (75.6) ranked highest among both former and current premiers listed on the rankings, followed by Ontario's Doug Ford (64.5). Newfoundland's former premier Andrew Furey ranked 9th, with the lowest ranking being Manitoba's Wab Kinew (31.1).

"The fact that the highest ranking premier only scored 75.6 out of a 100.0 reflects the weak state of provincial finances across the country," commented Fuss.

In terms of the specific sub-components, on deficits and debt, Smith ranked highest (with a score of 100.0), just ahead of Higgs (88.5), and Houston (81.9). At the same time, there were three premiers who failed to achieve a score above 50: Furey (23.8), Kinew (20.3) and Eby (0.0).

As for government spending, Ford ranked highest (83.2), just ahead of Eby (80.8), and Moe (69.6). At the same time, there were four premiers who failed to achieve a score above 50: Smith (47.5), Houston (46.4), Legault (41.5), and Kinew (10.9).

For taxes, Premier Smith led the pack by some margin (with a score of 79.4). Meanwhile, all four Atlantic premiers scored the lowest: Higgs (47.4), Furey (39.0), Houston (36.3), and King (34.6).

"All premiers have room for improvement and given the importance of sound fiscal policy, they all should look to prioritize restraint in spending, balanced budgets, lowering debt levels and establishing a more competitive provincial tax system," Fuss said.

Premier Ranking Premier Ranking Danielle Smith (AB) 1 *Dennis King (PE) 6 Doug Ford (ON) 2 Tim Houston (NS) 7 *Blaine Higgs (NB) 3 David Eby (BC) 8 Scott Moe (SK) 4 *Andrew Furey (NL) 9 Francois Legault (QC) 5 Wab Kinew (MB) 10

Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal and Halifax and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute's independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org

SOURCE The Fraser Institute

MEDIA CONTACT: Jake Fuss, Director, Fiscal Studies, Fraser Institute, To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact: Drue MacPherson, Fraser Institute, Tel: (604) 688-0221 Ext. 721, E-mail: [email protected]