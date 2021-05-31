Finalists announced for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Québec program

MONTRÉAL, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Each year, EY recognizes unstoppable entrepreneurs from across the country that are transforming our world through unbounded innovation, growth and prosperity. Today, judges named 19 businesses as finalists in the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Québec program.

"Despite the ongoing adversity the entrepreneurial ecosystem faces in this pandemic, it's been extremely positive to witness the true grit and resilience from these businesses," says Luc Charbonneau, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Québec Program Co-Director. "Whether creating new business models or shifting traditional ones, this year's finalists are responding to disruption with agility and innovation. Entrepreneurs will play a major role in shaping and rebuilding our economy, and this group makes me very confident about achieving future success."

Consistent with the findings from the EY Global Capital Confidence Barometer, new vulnerabilities and unforeseen challenges brought on by the pandemic do not appear to be slowing these entrepreneurs down. Québec finalists are a true representation of what reinvention means — with some players emerging in new industries, and others adapting services with the momentum created by the pandemic.

"We see a strong presence from businesses in the services industry this year," says Daniel Baer, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Québec Program Co-Director. "With limited mobility for consumers, this pandemic created a growing demand for new and existing services. Health and wellness, environmental, telecommunication and business consulting are just a few areas we continue to see emerging in Québec."

What's next?

The independent panel of judges will select seven regional winners who will be announced in July. The winners will move forward to compete with winners from the Pacific, Prairies, Ontario and Atlantic regions at the national awards celebration in November 2021, where 10 national winners will be named, including Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Award winner. The overall Canadian winner will go on to compete with national winners from across the globe for the title of EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year in June 2022.

