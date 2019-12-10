Quebec Company Cook it Acquires MissFresh

MONTREAL, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Yesterday, the Montreal-based ready-to-cook company Cook it, founded in 2014 by Judith Fetzer, announces the acquisition of one of its main competitors in the industry: MissFresh. Founded in 2015, MissFresh experienced significant growth in recent years. Thanks to this acquisition, Cook it will be able to increase its Canadian market share, and its customers will be able to continue picking up their ready-to-cook boxes at participating Metro stores.

As the second most important ready-to-cook company in Quebec, and the third overall in Canada, Cook it will resume MissFresh's operations under the Cook it banner. With this acquisition, the Quebec company will serve its current customers in addition to those of MissFresh. Cook it is also moving its entire production to Ville Saint-Laurent, its facilities growing from 10,000 square feet to 34,000 square feet.

Once MissFresh employees are integrated, the big Cook it family will be made up of 260 employees.

"As a female entrepreneur, I'm proud of acquiring a company co-founded and led by Marie-Eve Prévost, a local businesswoman. It was a natural fit between our two businesses, especially since both of our biggest strength was always our ability to listen to our clients. Every day, Cook it is striving to offer a product that respects our standards, because in the end, we're exactly like our clients: we just want a simpler life, without any compromise."

- Judith Fetzer, Founding President of Cook it

"With this acquisition, we're carrying out our growth strategy and getting closer to our revenue goal, which is to hit 100 million dollar sales figure within two years. This transaction is a major win for the ready-to-cook industry, branding us as industry leaders in Quebec and Canada."

- Patrick Chamberland, Strategy and Special Projects Senior Vice President

This is the second transaction for the Montreal company, which acquired competitor Kuisto in 2016.

Greener than ever!

Being greener is a priority for both MissFresh and Cook it. This transaction will accelerate this environmental shift by extending the distribution of Cook it's Sustainable Kit to participating Metro stores. By 2020, the Quebec company wants to launch the Sustainable Kit throughout all of Quebec and Ontario. With this pilot project launched more than a year ago, Cook it is the only ready-to-cook company offering a 100% sustainable solution, aiming to reduce both food waste and packaging, all while focusing on local Quebec producers and artisans.

About Cook it

Since its foundation in 2014, Cook it's mission has been to reduce food waste and to take away the inconvenience associated with weekly meal planning. Its goal is to change the lives of Quebec and Canadian families by offering incredibly delicious and easily prepared meals that everyone can proudly cook, all while having fun.

