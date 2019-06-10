Quebec Company # 1 in Canada: COLO-D Honored at World Angel Investment Summit

MONTREAL, June 10, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - COLO-D, a young Quebec company, is proud to take home the 2019 Exit of the Year Award, an honor awarded by the National Angel Capital Organization (NACO) at the 2019 World Angel Investment Summit held last week in Calgary. This award recognizes the phenomenal growth of the company that was acquired by Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners (Cologix) last December.

This is not the first time that COLO-D has been recognized for its exemplary achievements. In 2018, with revenue growth of 10,942% over the last four years, it ranked 3rd in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 ™ Canadian Rankings and 11th in Deloitte's Fast 500 North America Rankings due to its rapid growth, world-class achievements, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation.

The Importance of Committed Investors

Founded in 2013 by Patrick David, the company notably counted on the Fonds de solidarité FTQ and Jean Coutu Group amongst its shareholders. It grew via its founder's vision of providing data center infrastructure to international cloud players in a way that is unmatched technologically and delivered in an environmentally conscious manner.

In less than five years, the start-up has grown to become a Canadian leader in the hyperscale data center market with its unique expertise recognized and sought after by the world's biggest cloud players.

The Importance of Sharing the Founder's Vision

"Starting a business from scratch and making it a success cannot be achieved without the involvement of talented and dedicated partners. In the same vein, investors must share the long-term vision of the entrepreneur. This is, in my opinion, the best way to create value for all stakeholders", says Patrick David, founder of COLO-D.

