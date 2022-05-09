Quebec companies will evaluate their technologies in Ontario hospitals

TORONTO, May 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - A recent agreement between the Ontario Bioscience Innovation Organization (OBIO®) and the Centre Québécois d'Innovation en Biotechnologie (CQIB) will enable Quebec companies to evaluate their technologies in real-world healthcare situations as part of OBIO's Early Adopter Health Network (EAHN™).

EAHN™ brings together health technology companies and organizations in a collaborative healthcare system to evaluate, refine, adopt and procure Canadian-made technology solutions. By joining EAHN™, CQIB will become the first Quebec incubator of EAHN™ and will play a role in helping Canada's healthcare ecosystem improve patient care. As part of the partnership agreement, CQIB will identify companies in its network that are a potential fit for EAHN™ and exclusively evaluate and pre-qualify Quebec companies so they can access EAHN™.

"We are very pleased to welcome CQIB to OBIO's EAHN™ and to share our expertise in supporting Quebec and Canadian companies to improve the adoption of innovation in Ontario's healthcare facilities," says Maura Campbell, President and CEO of OBIO®.

"Thanks to EAHN™, Quebec companies supported by CQIB and its Medxlab program will gain easier access to funding for technical and commercial validation of their technologies. They will benefit from their collaboration with Ontario's healthcare institutions and OBIO's expertise. Also, we will facilitate Ontario companies' access to the Quebec healthcare network as well as the use of our co-working space", says Perry Niro, CEO of the CQIB.

About CQIB

The Quebec Biotechnology Innovation Center (CQIB) is a one-stop shop which facilitates the acceleration, growth and success of the next generation of life sciences and medical technologies businesses. Inaugurated in 1996 on the National Institute for Scientific Research campus (INRS), in the heart of Laval Biotech city, the CQIB provides an ecosystem at the service of start-up companies and facilitates their rapid, commercialization-oriented, and sustainable development.

For more information, please visit www.cqib.org.

About OBIO®

OBIO®, founded in 2009, is a not-for-profit, membership-based innovation organization engaged in strategy, programming, policy development and advocacy to further the commercialization of human health technologies positioning Canada as a leader in the international marketplace.

For more information, please visit www.obio.ca and follow OBIO® on Twitter at @OBIOscience.



SOURCE CQIB - Centre québécois d'innovation en biotechnologie

For further information: Anne-Laure Gorget, Marketing Director, Centre québécois d'innovation en biotechnologie, [email protected]; Doriane Rey, Manager, Marketing & Events, Ontario Bioscience Innovation Organization, [email protected]