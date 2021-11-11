Quebec Chamber of Commerce Network and North Country Chamber of Commerce jointly call to end PCR testing at the border

PLATTBURGH, N.Y. and MONTREAL, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec (FCCQ) and the North Country Chamber of Commerce (NCCC) are joining forces and are issuing a joint statement calling on the Federal Government of Canada to eliminate the COVID-19 PCR test requirements prior to entering Canada.

The joint statement reads:

"The announcement that the Canada-U.S. border has been reopened to all fully vaccinated travelers was welcomed with immense relief by entrepreneurs in Quebec and upstate New York. The 19-month border shutdown was extremely difficult for all these businesses for which the tourism is essential, not to mention the impact on families on both sides of the border who were deprived of the opportunity to see one another.

The chambers of commerce, like the economic community as a whole, supported the vaccination efforts and the results speak for themselves: the complete vaccination rate of the total population reached 67% in New York State and 76% in Quebec, which includes children whose vaccination has just begun. Since border crossing is limited to those who can demonstrate that they are fully vaccinated, the risk of transmission of COVID-19 is very low. In fact, only 0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals tested positive for the virus before returning to Canada last month. That's fewer than one in 600 people. From our perspective, the requirement for PCR testing is no longer based on any real threat.

What makes the current situation even more incomprehensible is that on several occasions since the beginning of the crisis, the business community has called on our governments to use both PCR and rapid tests on a much larger scale to more effectively combat the virus. Yet, COVID tests are important tools for early detection of outbreaks and for measuring their extent. They are 99% effective for PCR tests, 95% effective for rapid molecular tests and over 90% effective for rapid antigenic tests. Their implementation came too late and has faced many obstacles. In the specific context of cross-border travel, which is reserved for fully vaccinated people and where absurd situations arise where the delay in transmitting the result of a PCR test can be longer than the duration of the stay itself, the stubbornness of the Canadian government is difficult to justify.

Moreover, Canada is lagging behind its major partners in this area. Both the United States and the European Union have abolished the requirement for PCR testing for vaccinated persons wishing to enter their territory. The time has come for the Canadian Government to recognize that it is now safe to travel when we are properly vaccinated. There is no such thing as zero risk; we will certainly have to deal with the presence of COVID-19 for a long time to come. However, by getting our recommended doses of vaccine and following the health measures required by the jurisdictions where we are, we can return to our usual activities, including stays on both sides of the Canada-US border.

We know how eagerly businesses are to get back to their customers and how tourists are eager to get back to their favorite accommodations and restaurants. We also know how eager entrepreneurs are to get back to meeting with potential customers and suppliers on the other side of our shared border.

Therefore, the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec and the North Country Chamber of Commerce are united in calling on the Government of Canada to lift the counterproductive requirement for COVID-19 PCR testing at the border and allow trade between Quebec and the North Country to resume its full momentum, to the benefit of our citizens and our economies."

Charles Milliard, MBA President and CEO Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec Garry Douglas President and CEO North Country Chamber of Commerce

About the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec (FCCQ)

With its extensive network of over 130 chambers of commerce and 1100 corporate members, the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec (FCCQ) represents more than 50,000 companies in every economic sector across Quebec. As the largest network of businesspeople and companies in Quebec, the FCCQ is both a federation of chambers of commerce and a provincial chamber of commerce in its own right. Its members, whether chambers of commerce or companies, all share the same goal of promoting an innovative and competitive business environment.

About the North Country Chamber of Commerce (FCCQ)

The North Country Chamber of Commerce is a regional chamber serving Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton and northern Warren Counties in New York State and southern Quebec. With more than 4,000 members, it is the largest business and economic development alliance in northern New York and one of the five largest chambers in the state.

