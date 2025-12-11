The subcutaneous administration of the established immunotherapy could free up an estimated 30,000 hours of infusion chair time, and 64,000 hours of health care professional time across Canada over three years1

MONTREAL, Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Bristol Myers Squibb Canada (BMS) is pleased to announce that OPDIVO® SC (nivolumab for subcutaneous injection) is now included on the Liste des Médicaments-Établissements. Quebec is the first province to reimburse the new subcutaneous mode of administration for its currently authorized solid tumour indications, which previously were only funded for intravenous administration.2

The Quebec listing sets a precedent for enhanced health care efficiencies across Canada. The rapid, in-clinic administration of OPDIVO® SC, approved by Health Canada, offers significant time savings and a reduced infusion burden for eligible patients.

"This is a significant milestone for patients as it offers an innovative option to treat their disease," shared Dr. Normand Blais, hematologist and oncologist in Montreal. "A subcutaneous option in oncology allows potentially easier access to treatment and can help reduce administration time in our busy healthcare system. This decision offers patients a care option that is easier to manage and better aligned with daily life."

By easing infusion chair demand and enabling adaptable care delivery, especially in settings with limited capacity or for remote patient populations, OPDIVO® SC optimizes resources, enhances operational capacity, and provides more sustainable access to novel cancer care for patients.

"We commend the Government of Quebec for leading the way in listing OPDIVO® SC, which has the potential of benefitting many patients by easing the treatment burden," said Elaine Phillips, General Manager, Bristol Myers Squibb Canada. "The subcutaneous innovation delivers on our promise to meet real-world health care challenges with cutting-edge solutions. We eagerly anticipate continued collaboration with all Canadian provinces to expand access, establishing a sustainable path forward for advanced cancer care nationwide."

Projected Health Care Savings

Recent data presented at the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) congress projected substantial time and economic savings across the country. Specifically, findings indicated an estimated 4,414 patients could receive the subcutaneous treatment over three years, with 36 percent of eligible IV patients transitioning to the subcutaneous injection option by year three.1

This shift is anticipated to result in a 3-year incremental budget savings for the Canadian health care system of approximately $51 million (IV flat-dose scenario) or $31 million (IV weight-based, 76 kg, scenario).1

Furthermore, it is forecasted to free up approximately 30,000 hours of patient chair time and 64,000 hours of health care professional time over the same period.1

About OPDIVO® SC2

OPDIVO® SC was approved by Health Canada in May 2025. It is approved for use across currently authorized solid tumour indications in monotherapy, in the maintenance phase following combination with ipilimumab (YERVOY®), and in combination regimens with chemotherapy or tyrosine kinase inhibitors, including:

Renal cell carcinoma

Melanoma

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma

Urothelial carcinoma

MSI-H/dMMR colorectal cancer (prior treatment)

Esophageal and gastroesophageal junction cancers

Gastric, GEJ, and esophageal adenocarcinoma

For more information on OPDIVO® SC, including prescribing and safety information, please consult the Canadian product monograph, found here.

About Bristol Myers Squibb Canada Co.

Bristol Myers Squibb Canada Co. is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb Company, a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. Bristol Myers Squibb Canada Co. employs close to 300 people across the country. For more information, please visit www.bms.com/ca/en.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at visit us at BMS.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

