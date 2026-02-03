Ontario becomes the first province in Canada to publicly reimburse the dual immunotherapy combination for unresectable or advanced hepatocellular carcinoma

This decision marks the second OPDIVO® plus YERVOY® indication supported through Ontario's accelerated funding pathway

MONTREAL, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Bristol Myers Squibb Canada (BMS) today announced that OPDIVO® (nivolumab) in combination with YERVOY® (ipilimumab)

is now publicly reimbursed in Ontario for the first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable or advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who meet specific clinical criteria.1

This reimbursement decision follows Ontario's accelerated review pathway and marks the second OPDIVO® plus YERVOY® indication to be reimbursed in the province under the Funding Accelerated for Specific Treatments (FAST) pilot program, supporting earlier access to innovative immunotherapy options for eligible patients. OPDIVO® plus YERVOY® is among the first therapies fast-tracked for funding through the program that was announced in 2025.

"For every Ontarian facing a cancer diagnosis, timely access to high-quality treatment can make all the difference," said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. "Through the FAST program, our government is accelerating access to life-saving therapies, including OPDIVO with YERVOY, bringing hope, peace of mind, and transformative care to those who need it most."

In Ontario, public drug plan coverage for OPDIVO® in combination with YERVOY® applies to adult patients with unresectable or advanced hepatocellular carcinoma who have confirmed unresectable disease, Child-Pugh class A liver function, and good performance status. Patients previously treated with systemic therapy for unresectable or advanced hepatocellular carcinoma are not eligible for public reimbursement for this combination.

Hepatocellular carcinoma remains one of the most challenging cancers to treat, with many patients diagnosed at an advanced stage when curative options are no longer possible.2 For people living with unresectable or advanced disease, access to effective first-line treatments is critical, underscoring the importance of continued innovation in this setting.

"Treatment decisions in unresectable or advanced hepatocellular carcinoma are complex, and improving outcomes remains a key priority," said Toronto-based liver cancer specialist, Dr. Arndt Vogel. "Public reimbursement of this dual immunotherapy provides clinicians with an additional strong first-line treatment option for eligible patients with HCC."

For patients and families, access to new treatment options remains a key priority, particularly for those facing difficult to treat disease.

"Liver cancer continues to place a significant burden on patients and families across Canada, and timely access to new treatment options is critical because for those living with this disease, every day matters," said Jennifer Nebesky, President and CEO of Liver Canada. "This expedited funding is a meaningful step forward for a community where new therapeutic advances offer renewed hope. We welcome Ontario's decision to reimburse OPDIVO® plus YERVOY® and look forward to seeing similar momentum in other provinces across the country so that all Canadians who can benefit from this therapy have equitable access."

"This listing expands publicly funded treatment options for people living with advanced liver cancer in Ontario and reflects ongoing progress in immuno-oncology," said Elaine Phillips, General Manager, Bristol Myers Squibb Canada. "As the second OPDIVO® plus YERVOY® indication supported through Ontario's accelerated funding pathway, it shows what is possible when industry, government, and the health system work together to support timely access to innovative therapies. We will continue working with partners across Canada to help ensure other eligible patients can access this dual immunotherapy option in a timely and equitable way."

About Bristol Myers Squibb Canada Co.

Bristol Myers Squibb Canada Co. is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb Company, a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. Bristol Myers Squibb Canada Co. employs close to 170 people across the country. For more information, please visit https://www.bms.com/ca/en.

About Bristol Myers Squibb: Transforming Patients' Lives Through Science At Bristol Myers Squibb, our mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. We are pursuing bold science to define what's possible for the future of medicine and the patients we serve. For more information, visit us at BMS.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

____________ 1. Canada's Drug Agency. Reimbursement Recommendation: Nivolumab Plus Ipilimumab (Opdivo Plus Yervoy) for the first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma. Available at: https://www.cda-amc.ca/sites/default/files/DRR/2025/PC0420-Recommendation.pdf 2. Patauner, S., Scotton, G., Notte, F., & Frena, A. (2025). Advanced hepatocellular carcinoma treatment strategies: Are transarterial approaches leading the way? World Journal of Gastrointestinal Oncology, 17(1), 99834. https://doi.org/10.4251/wjgo.v17.i1.99834

SOURCE Bristol-Myers Squibb Canada

For media requests please contact: Daphne Weatherby, Corporate Affairs, Bristol Myers Squibb Canada, [email protected]