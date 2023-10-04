Qucoon Launches in Canada: Leading Cloud Consultancy Firm Expands Global Reach to Empower Canadian Tech Ecosystems

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - In a strategic move to penetrate the tech ecosystems, leading cloud consultancy firm, Qucoon, proudly announces the commencement of its operations in Canada as of 1st September, 2023. Recognized for its innovative solutions in cloud infrastructure and strategy, Qucoon continues its global expansion, now bringing its expertise to Canadian businesses.

Canada, with its burgeoning tech landscape and rapidly evolving digital infrastructure, presents a compelling opportunity for forward-looking and cost-effective cloud strategies. Qucoon's arrival is poised to assist businesses in their digital transformation journey, ensuring optimized cloud infrastructures that enhance operational efficiency.

"Qucoon's expansion into Canada is a testament to our commitment to aiding businesses in their digital journeys," comments Yinka Daramola, CEO of Qucoon. "We're excited about the synergy between Canadian businesses and our cloud expertise. As we look to the future, I'm optimistic about the value we'll bring to the table and the collaborative successes we'll achieve with our clients."

In today's rapidly advancing digital world, cloud services play a pivotal role in enhancing business growth, agility, and operational efficiency. Recognizing these demands, Qucoon delivers a holistic range of services tailored to cater to businesses across various sizes and industry sectors. Whether you're a start-up taking the initial steps into the cloud, an established entity looking to scale up, or a mature business aiming for enhanced cost-efficiency, our team of experts provides personalized consultancy to address your unique challenges and objectives. Our approach, built on a foundation of a solid reputation and enriched by deep industry insights, positions Qucoon as the preferred partner for businesses eager to fully realize the transformative power and potential of cloud technologies.

About Qucoon:

Qucoon specializes in offering multi-cloud solutions, ensuring businesses seamlessly navigate the complexities of cloud adoption, modernization, and long-term sustainability. Leveraging industry-leading platforms like AWS, Azure, GCP, and Huawei, Qucoon tailors its services to match the unique demands of every client, from budding startups to established enterprises. Beyond just consultation, Qucoon prides itself on forging lasting partnerships, guiding businesses every step of the way in their cloud journey. To discover more about Qucoon's unparalleled expertise or to initiate a conversation, please send an email to [email protected] or visit their website at cloud.qucoon.com/contact-us.

