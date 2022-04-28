QUARTIER DES SPECTACLES INTERNATIONAL: A NEW ORGANIZATION WHOSE MISSION IS TO SHOWCASE CREATIVITY IN PUBLIC SPACE

MONTREAL, April 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Quartier des Spectacles International, a new non-profit organization affiliated with the Quartier des Spectacles Partnership, is pleased to announce the official launch of its activities. As part of a thriving Montreal creative industry, the organization's mission is to produce and disseminate installations featuring creative sound, light and participatory elements and designed for public space, for exhibition both here and abroad.

Since 2016, the Quartier des Spectacles Partnership has been exporting several of the installations in its catalogue of works designed for public space. During that time, nearly 25 million visitors in more than 70 cities in 12 countries have been delighted by the interactive works designed and built by talented Montrealers and originally presented here. Given the success of these first years of international activities and cities' growing need for the creation and animation of outdoor public spaces, Quartier des Spectacles International (QDSinternational) was created with the mission of pursuing the touring strategy launched more than five years ago and of establishing a sustainable model for the development of new works.

The organization also has the objective of increasing the exposure of our creators and offering them new opportunities for the production and exhibition of their work, contributing to the promotion of Montreal as a leader in experiential design and creativity. The works, based on light, sound and interaction and made by acclaimed artists, draw on cutting-edge lighting and sound design, immersive environments and digital technology. QDSinternational's catalogue currently includes 13 installations by some 30 creators and more than 60 collaborators and 10 local and international co-producers. Three new installations are currently in production and will be presented to the public in 2023.

QDSinternational seeks to develop new collaborations with creative partners, co-producers and exhibitors around the world, with the aim of stimulating the creation of bold and original installations. The organization's vision testifies to a clear will to contribute to the advancement of expertise in interactive installations by inviting new creators to enter the field and by pushing the envelope in artistic and participatory creations.

A collaborative ecosystem

QDSinternational can rely on the reputation of the Quartier des Spectacles, a clear inspiration for cultural districts around the world. It also benefits from the Partnership's unique, widely recognized expertise in animating public spaces in summer and winter alike.

To make it possible for its installations to tour internationally, the organization has partnered with Jack World, a company based in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu that has ten years of experience as a specialist in the production and delivery of high-end services for public spaces. The company and its multidisciplinary team have recognized expertise in the field.

Lastly, Quartier des Spectacles International is working with a network of first-rate collaborators and technical service providers active in the international exhibition of public art and installations. These partners make it possible to present large-scale projects and offer turnkey services adapted to the needs and realities of each exhibition site.

Appointment of Guillaume Aniorté and Josée Guérette

To lead the new organization, the board of directors of Quartier des Spectacles International and its chair, Monique Simard, have named Guillaume Aniorté executive director. A well-known entrepreneur, investor and manager in the creative and digital sectors, Mr. Aniorté has held several leadership and strategic management positions in the creative and cultural industries. For more than three years, he has been an executive consultant on international activities for the Quartier des Spectacles Partnership. He also serves on the boards of directors of CBC/Radio-Canada; La Piscine, an incubator for cultural and creative companies; and Digital Spring, where he is chair.

Josée Guérette is a recognized expert in international distribution for the performing arts, among others with Cirque Éloize. She has also joined QDSinternational to lead the development and exhibition of installations.

QUOTES

"For many years, the Quartier des Spectacles Partnership has distinguished itself by the quality of its participatory installations and the high level of innovation we have developed in the animation of public space. By sharing our vision and expertise through projects that tour internationally, we are proud to contribute to the increasing democratization of interactive installations and to showcasing our creators," said Monique Simard, chair of the boards of directors of the Quartier des Spectacles Partnership and Quartier des Spectacles International.

"QDSinternational relies on a unique ability to exhibit our installations around the world thanks to the expertise of the creators and production partners who work with us. This new organization is a perfect fit for urban leaders' desire to rethink public spaces to make them even more appealing by attracting and engaging a vast audience," said Guillaume Aniorté, executive director of Quartier des Spectacles International.

"Since 2016, LOOP has put smiles on the faces of countless people around the world. Inspired by Quebec literature, the giant zoetropes introduce 12 fantastic illustrators who will, I am certain, transport you with a wonderful selection of stories. We are happy to offer people a playful moment in public space, so that they can enjoy their city differently while discovering some of Quebec's many talented artists. It's a real pleasure to continue the adventure with QDSinternational!" said Olivier Girouard, designer of LOOP.

Quartier des Spectacles International (QDSinternational) is a non-profit organization that produces and distributes participatory installations for public spaces in collaboration with creative partners, co-producers and exhibitors around the world.

An affiliate of the Quartier des Spectacles Partnership, QDSinternational draws on extensive expertise built over many years, thanks to the numerous works commissioned to animate North America's largest cultural district. These works have sparked the imagination of thousands of visitors. The organization's expertise is reflected in cutting-edge processes for the design and production of robust, safe installations suitable for all ages and all seasons.

QDSinternational relies on a network of first-rate collaborators and technical service providers active in the international presentation of public artworks and installations. These partners allow QDSinternational to produce large-scale projects and offer turnkey options adapted to the needs and realities of each site.

qdsinternational.com

