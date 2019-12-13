Quarterly S&P/TSX Composite Index Review - December 2019

QUARTERLY S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019





ADDITIONS



Issue Name

Symbol

GICS Classification

60/Completion

Capped Sector Indices

Corus Entertainment Inc B Nvtg

CJR.B

50201020

Completion

Communication Services

CT REIT

CRT.UN

60101070

Completion

Real Estate, REIT

Jamieson Wellness Inc.

JWEL

30302010

Completion

Consumer Staples

Lightspeed POS Inc. SV

LSPD

45103010

Completion

Information Technology

Real Matters Inc.

REAL

25502020

Completion

Consumer Discretionary





DELETIONS



Issue Name

Symbol

GICS Classification

60/Completion

Capped Sector Indices

Gran Tierra Energy Inc

GTE

10102020

Completion

Energy

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd

TRQ

15104020

Completion

Materials





REASON: S&P Dow Jones Indices Canadian Index Operations would like to announce that the above changes will take place pursuant to S&P/TSX Composite Index Quarterly Review and Quarterly Share Update procedures. The companies being added will be added to the S&P/TSX Completion, S&P/TSX Composite Equal Weight and GICS Sector Indices. The float shares and estimated relative weights of the index constituents and companies being added have been updated as part of the Quarterly Share Update process.  The share updates also affect those companies that are constituents of the S&P Global 1200 Index.

CHANGES TO INDICES NOT BEING REVIWED THIS QUARTER - DECEMBER 2019



DELETIONS

Issue Name

Symbol

Indices

Gran Tierra Energy Inc

GTE

S&P/TSX Composite Buyback Index, S&P/TSX Composite
Momentum - Lowest Quintile Index

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd

TRQ

S&P/TSX Composite Momentum - Lowest Quintile Index

SEMI-ANNUAL S&P/TSX INCOME TRUST INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019



ADDITIONS

Issue Name

Symbol

CT REIT

CRT.UN

QUARTERLY S&P/TSX COMPOSITE DIVIDEND REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019



ADDITIONS

Issue Name

Symbol

B2Gold Corp

BTO

Corus Entertainment Inc B Nvtg

CJR.B

CT REIT

CRT.UN

Jamieson Wellness Inc.

JWEL

QUARTERLY S&P/TSX COMPOSITE HIGH DIVIDEND REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019



ADDITIONS

Issue Name

Symbol

Corus Entertainment Inc B Nvtg

CJR.B

CT REIT

CRT.UN

Shawcor Ltd.

SCL



DELETIONS

Issue Name

Symbol

Sun Life Financial Serv Canada

SLF

QUARTERLY S&P/TSX COMPOSITE HIGH BETA REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019



ADDITIONS

Issue Name

Symbol

Canadian National Railways

CNR

Descartes Systems Group Inc

DSG

Frontera Energy Corporation

FEC

Freehold Royalties Ltd.

FRU

Finning Intl Inc

FTT

Interfor Corporation

IFP

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

PSK



DELETIONS

Issue Name

Symbol

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

ACB

Cronos Group Inc.

CRON

Gran Tierra Energy Inc

GTE

Russel Metals Inc

RUS

TFI International Inc.

TFII

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd

TRQ

The Stars Group Inc.

TSGI

QUARTERLY S&P/TSX COMPOSITE LOW VOLATILITY REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019



ADDITIONS

Issue Name

Symbol

Capital Power Corp

CPX

CT REIT

CRT.UN

Morneau Shepell Inc.

MSI

TransAlta Renewables Inc.

RNW



DELETIONS

Issue Name

Symbol

Power Corporation of Canada

POW

Summit Industrial Income REIT

SMU.UN

Tricon Capital Group Inc.

TCN

 

QUARTERLY S&P/TSX COMPOSITE VOLATILITY – HIGHEST QUINTILE INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019





ADDITIONS



Issue Name

Symbol


Alimentation Couche Tard Inc. Class B SV

ATD.B


BlackBerry Limited

BB


Endeavour Mining Corporation

EDV


Real Matters Inc.

REAL


Tourmaline Oil Corp

TOU







DELETIONS



Issue Name

Symbol


ARC Resources Ltd.

ARX


Bausch Health Companies Inc.

BHC


Cascades Inc

CAS


Gran Tierra Energy Inc

GTE


Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd

TRQ


QUARTERLY S&P/TSX GLOBAL MINING INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019



ADDITIONS

Issue Name

Symbol

Exchange

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.

SBB

Toronto



DELETIONS

Issue Name

Symbol

Exchange

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd.

CGG

Toronto

Largo Resources Ltd.

LGO

Toronto

Lucara Diamond Corp.

LUC

Toronto

Contura Energy Inc.

CTRA

New York

QUARTERLY S&P/TSX GLOBAL GOLD INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019



ADDITIONS

Issue Name

Symbol

Exchange

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.

SBB

Toronto



DELETIONS

Issue Name

Symbol

Exchange

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd.

CGG

Toronto

QUARTERLY S&P/TSX GLOBAL BASE METAL INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019



DELETIONS

Issue Name

Symbol

Exchange

Largo Resources Ltd.

LGO

Toronto

SEMI-ANNUAL S&P/TSX COMPOSITE ENHANCED VALUE INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019



ADDITIONS

Issue Name

Symbol

AltaGas Ltd.

ALA

ARC Resources Ltd.

ARX

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

AX.UN

Baytex Energy Corp.

BTE

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAR.UN

Cenovus Energy Inc

CVE

Enerflex Ltd.

EFX

Enerplus Corporation

ERF

Frontera Energy Corporation

FEC

Finning Intl Inc

FTT

Imperial Oil Ltd

IMO

NFI Group Inc.

NFI

Nutrien Ltd.

NTR

Shawcor Ltd.

SCL

Semafo Inc

SMF

Vermilion Energy Inc.

VET

Whitecap Resources Inc.

WCP



DELETIONS

Issue Name

Symbol

Canfor Corp

CFP

Centerra Gold

CG

Granite REIT

GRT.UN

Gran Tierra Energy Inc

GTE

Home Capital Group Inc

HCG

Interfor Corporation

IFP

IAMGOLD Corp

IMG

Norbord Inc

OSB

Tricon Capital Group Inc.

TCN

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd

TRQ

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd

WFT

SEMI-ANNUAL S&P/TSX COMPOSITE ENHANCED VALUE - LOWEST QUINTILE INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019





ADDITIONS



Issue Name

Symbol


Aritzia Inc.

ATZ


Brookfield Renewable Partners LP

BEP.UN


Ballard Power Systems Inc

BLDP


Boyd Group Income Fund

BYD.UN


CAE Inc

CAE


Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

CHE.UN


Cominar REIT

CUF.UN


Norbord Inc

OSB


SEABRIDGE GOLD INC. J

SEA


Sandstorm Gold Ltd.

SSL


Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd

WDO


Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

WPM







DELETIONS



Issue Name

Symbol


Barrick Gold Corp

ABX


Aphria Inc.

APHA


CCL Industries Inc. Class B NV

CCL.B


Cronos Group Inc.

CRON


Element Fleet Management Corp.

EFN


Pason Systems Inc

PSI


PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

PSK


Quebecor Inc B SV

QBR.B


Rogers Communications Inc B NV

RCI.B


TransAlta Corporation

TA


SEMI-ANNUAL S&P/TSX COMPOSITE QUALITY INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019



ADDITIONS

Issue Name

Symbol

Barrick Gold Corp

ABX

Altus Group Limited

AIF

Alimentation Couche Tard Inc. Class B SV

ATD.B

Cogeco Communications Inc

CCA

Cenovus Energy Inc

CVE

Ero Copper Corp.

ERO

Frontera Energy Corporation

FEC

Metro Inc.

MRU

Silvercorp Metals Inc

SVM

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd

WDO

Yamana Gold Inc

YRI



DELETIONS

Issue Name

Symbol

Aritzia Inc.

ATZ

Empire Company Limited

EMP.A

Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

GOOS

Manulife Financial Corporation

MFC

Methanex Corp

MX

NFI Group Inc.

NFI

OceanaGold Corp

OGC

Norbord Inc

OSB

Teck Resources Limited Class B SV

TECK.B

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd

WFT

SEMI-ANNUAL S&P/TSX COMPOSITE QUALITY - LOWEST QUINTILE INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019




ADDITIONS


Issue Name

Symbol

Ballard Power Systems Inc

BLDP

Cronos Group Inc.

CRON

Equitable Group Inc

EQB

Extendicare Inc.

EXE

FirstService Corporation

FSV

Knight Therapeutics Inc.

GUD

MTY Food Group Inc

MTY

Summit Industrial Income REIT

SMU.UN





DELETIONS


Issue Name

Symbol

Atco Ltd I Nvtg

ACO.X

Cogeco Communications Inc

CCA

Metro Inc.

MRU

Novagold Resources Inc

NG

TransAlta Corporation

TA

SEMI-ANNUAL S&P/TSX SMALLCAP SELECT INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019




ADDITIONS


Issue Name

Symbol

Atlantic Power Corporation

ATP

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund

AW.UN

Canfor Pulp Products Inc.

CFX

Cardinal Energy Ltd.

CJ

Corus Entertainment Inc B Nvtg

CJR.B

Celestica Inc

CLS

Ero Copper Corp.

ERO

Frontera Energy Corporation

FEC

Gran Colombia Gold Corp.

GCM

Heroux-Devtek Inc

HRX

Minto Apartment REIT

MI.UN

Pason Systems Inc

PSI

Roxgold Inc

ROXG

Russel Metals Inc

RUS

Stelco Holdings Inc.

STLC

Transcontinental Inc. A SV

TCL.A

Village Farms International Inc.

VFF





DELETIONS


Issue Name

Symbol

Altius Minerals Corp

ALS

Argonaut Gold Inc.

AR

Medical Facilities Corporation

DR

Interfor Corporation

IFP

Just Energy Group Inc.

JE

Lucara Diamond Corp.

LUC

Teranga Gold Corporation

TGZ

Transat A.T. Inc.

TRZ

Exco Technologies Ltd.

XTC

Yangarra Resources Ltd.

YGR

QUARTERLY S&P/MX INTERNATIONAL CANNABIS INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019




ADDITIONS


Issue Name

Symbol

Exchange

Village Farms International Inc.

VFF

Toronto

Valens GroWorks Corp

VGW

Venture




DELETIONS


Issue Name

Symbol

Exchange

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc.

EMH

Venture

WeedMD Inc.

WMD

Venture

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.

XLY

Venture

22nd Century Group Inc

XXII

New York

QUARTERLY S&P/TSX 60 FOSSIL FUEL FREE INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019



ADDITIONS

Issue Name

Symbol

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

KL

ANNUAL S&P/TSX 60 CARBON EFFICIENT INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019



ADDITIONS

Issue Name

Symbol

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

BIP.UN

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

KL

Shopify Inc.

SHOP

Canopy Growth Corporation

WEED

ANNUAL S&P/TSX 60 FOSSIL FUEL FREE CARBON EFFICIENT INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019



ADDITIONS

Issue Name

Symbol

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

BIP.UN

Emera Inc

EMA

Fortis Inc

FTS

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

KL

Shopify Inc.

SHOP

Canopy Growth Corporation

WEED

INDEX EFFECTIVE DATE: Effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 23, 2019.

