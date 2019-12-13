Quarterly S&P/TSX Composite Index Review - December 2019
Dec 13, 2019, 17:15 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2019 /CNW/ -
|
QUARTERLY S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019
|
ADDITIONS
|
Issue Name
|
Symbol
|
GICS Classification
|
60/Completion
|
Capped Sector Indices
|
Corus Entertainment Inc B Nvtg
|
CJR.B
|
50201020
|
Completion
|
Communication Services
|
CT REIT
|
CRT.UN
|
60101070
|
Completion
|
Real Estate, REIT
|
Jamieson Wellness Inc.
|
JWEL
|
30302010
|
Completion
|
Consumer Staples
|
Lightspeed POS Inc. SV
|
LSPD
|
45103010
|
Completion
|
Information Technology
|
Real Matters Inc.
|
REAL
|
25502020
|
Completion
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
DELETIONS
|
Issue Name
|
Symbol
|
GICS Classification
|
60/Completion
|
Capped Sector Indices
|
Gran Tierra Energy Inc
|
GTE
|
10102020
|
Completion
|
Energy
|
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd
|
TRQ
|
15104020
|
Completion
|
Materials
REASON: S&P Dow Jones Indices Canadian Index Operations would like to announce that the above changes will take place pursuant to S&P/TSX Composite Index Quarterly Review and Quarterly Share Update procedures. The companies being added will be added to the S&P/TSX Completion, S&P/TSX Composite Equal Weight and GICS Sector Indices. The float shares and estimated relative weights of the index constituents and companies being added have been updated as part of the Quarterly Share Update process. The share updates also affect those companies that are constituents of the S&P Global 1200 Index.
|
CHANGES TO INDICES NOT BEING REVIWED THIS QUARTER - DECEMBER 2019
|
DELETIONS
|
Issue Name
|
Symbol
|
Indices
|
Gran Tierra Energy Inc
|
GTE
|
S&P/TSX Composite Buyback Index, S&P/TSX Composite
|
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd
|
TRQ
|
S&P/TSX Composite Momentum - Lowest Quintile Index
|
SEMI-ANNUAL S&P/TSX INCOME TRUST INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019
|
ADDITIONS
|
Issue Name
|
Symbol
|
CT REIT
|
CRT.UN
|
QUARTERLY S&P/TSX COMPOSITE DIVIDEND REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019
|
ADDITIONS
|
Issue Name
|
Symbol
|
B2Gold Corp
|
BTO
|
Corus Entertainment Inc B Nvtg
|
CJR.B
|
CT REIT
|
CRT.UN
|
Jamieson Wellness Inc.
|
JWEL
|
QUARTERLY S&P/TSX COMPOSITE HIGH DIVIDEND REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019
|
ADDITIONS
|
Issue Name
|
Symbol
|
Corus Entertainment Inc B Nvtg
|
CJR.B
|
CT REIT
|
CRT.UN
|
Shawcor Ltd.
|
SCL
|
DELETIONS
|
Issue Name
|
Symbol
|
Sun Life Financial Serv Canada
|
SLF
|
QUARTERLY S&P/TSX COMPOSITE HIGH BETA REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019
|
ADDITIONS
|
Issue Name
|
Symbol
|
Canadian National Railways
|
CNR
|
Descartes Systems Group Inc
|
DSG
|
Frontera Energy Corporation
|
FEC
|
Freehold Royalties Ltd.
|
FRU
|
Finning Intl Inc
|
FTT
|
Interfor Corporation
|
IFP
|
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
|
PSK
|
DELETIONS
|
Issue Name
|
Symbol
|
Aurora Cannabis Inc.
|
ACB
|
Cronos Group Inc.
|
CRON
|
Gran Tierra Energy Inc
|
GTE
|
Russel Metals Inc
|
RUS
|
TFI International Inc.
|
TFII
|
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd
|
TRQ
|
The Stars Group Inc.
|
TSGI
|
QUARTERLY S&P/TSX COMPOSITE LOW VOLATILITY REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019
|
ADDITIONS
|
Issue Name
|
Symbol
|
Capital Power Corp
|
CPX
|
CT REIT
|
CRT.UN
|
Morneau Shepell Inc.
|
MSI
|
TransAlta Renewables Inc.
|
RNW
|
DELETIONS
|
Issue Name
|
Symbol
|
Power Corporation of Canada
|
POW
|
Summit Industrial Income REIT
|
SMU.UN
|
Tricon Capital Group Inc.
|
TCN
|
QUARTERLY S&P/TSX COMPOSITE VOLATILITY – HIGHEST QUINTILE INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019
|
ADDITIONS
|
Issue Name
|
Symbol
|
Alimentation Couche Tard Inc. Class B SV
|
ATD.B
|
BlackBerry Limited
|
BB
|
Endeavour Mining Corporation
|
EDV
|
Real Matters Inc.
|
REAL
|
Tourmaline Oil Corp
|
TOU
|
DELETIONS
|
Issue Name
|
Symbol
|
ARC Resources Ltd.
|
ARX
|
Bausch Health Companies Inc.
|
BHC
|
Cascades Inc
|
CAS
|
Gran Tierra Energy Inc
|
GTE
|
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd
|
TRQ
|
QUARTERLY S&P/TSX GLOBAL MINING INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019
|
ADDITIONS
|
Issue Name
|
Symbol
|
Exchange
|
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.
|
SBB
|
Toronto
|
DELETIONS
|
Issue Name
|
Symbol
|
Exchange
|
China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd.
|
CGG
|
Toronto
|
Largo Resources Ltd.
|
LGO
|
Toronto
|
Lucara Diamond Corp.
|
LUC
|
Toronto
|
Contura Energy Inc.
|
CTRA
|
New York
|
QUARTERLY S&P/TSX GLOBAL GOLD INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019
|
ADDITIONS
|
Issue Name
|
Symbol
|
Exchange
|
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.
|
SBB
|
Toronto
|
DELETIONS
|
Issue Name
|
Symbol
|
Exchange
|
China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd.
|
CGG
|
Toronto
|
QUARTERLY S&P/TSX GLOBAL BASE METAL INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019
|
DELETIONS
|
Issue Name
|
Symbol
|
Exchange
|
Largo Resources Ltd.
|
LGO
|
Toronto
|
SEMI-ANNUAL S&P/TSX COMPOSITE ENHANCED VALUE INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019
|
ADDITIONS
|
Issue Name
|
Symbol
|
AltaGas Ltd.
|
ALA
|
ARC Resources Ltd.
|
ARX
|
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
|
AX.UN
|
Baytex Energy Corp.
|
BTE
|
Canadian Apartment Properties REIT
|
CAR.UN
|
Cenovus Energy Inc
|
CVE
|
Enerflex Ltd.
|
EFX
|
Enerplus Corporation
|
ERF
|
Frontera Energy Corporation
|
FEC
|
Finning Intl Inc
|
FTT
|
Imperial Oil Ltd
|
IMO
|
NFI Group Inc.
|
NFI
|
Nutrien Ltd.
|
NTR
|
Shawcor Ltd.
|
SCL
|
Semafo Inc
|
SMF
|
Vermilion Energy Inc.
|
VET
|
Whitecap Resources Inc.
|
WCP
|
DELETIONS
|
Issue Name
|
Symbol
|
Canfor Corp
|
CFP
|
Centerra Gold
|
CG
|
Granite REIT
|
GRT.UN
|
Gran Tierra Energy Inc
|
GTE
|
Home Capital Group Inc
|
HCG
|
Interfor Corporation
|
IFP
|
IAMGOLD Corp
|
IMG
|
Norbord Inc
|
OSB
|
Tricon Capital Group Inc.
|
TCN
|
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd
|
TRQ
|
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd
|
WFT
|
SEMI-ANNUAL S&P/TSX COMPOSITE ENHANCED VALUE - LOWEST QUINTILE INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019
|
ADDITIONS
|
Issue Name
|
Symbol
|
Aritzia Inc.
|
ATZ
|
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP
|
BEP.UN
|
Ballard Power Systems Inc
|
BLDP
|
Boyd Group Income Fund
|
BYD.UN
|
CAE Inc
|
CAE
|
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
|
CHE.UN
|
Cominar REIT
|
CUF.UN
|
Norbord Inc
|
OSB
|
SEABRIDGE GOLD INC. J
|
SEA
|
Sandstorm Gold Ltd.
|
SSL
|
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd
|
WDO
|
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
|
WPM
|
DELETIONS
|
Issue Name
|
Symbol
|
Barrick Gold Corp
|
ABX
|
Aphria Inc.
|
APHA
|
CCL Industries Inc. Class B NV
|
CCL.B
|
Cronos Group Inc.
|
CRON
|
Element Fleet Management Corp.
|
EFN
|
Pason Systems Inc
|
PSI
|
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
|
PSK
|
Quebecor Inc B SV
|
QBR.B
|
Rogers Communications Inc B NV
|
RCI.B
|
TransAlta Corporation
|
TA
|
SEMI-ANNUAL S&P/TSX COMPOSITE QUALITY INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019
|
ADDITIONS
|
Issue Name
|
Symbol
|
Barrick Gold Corp
|
ABX
|
Altus Group Limited
|
AIF
|
Alimentation Couche Tard Inc. Class B SV
|
ATD.B
|
Cogeco Communications Inc
|
CCA
|
Cenovus Energy Inc
|
CVE
|
Ero Copper Corp.
|
ERO
|
Frontera Energy Corporation
|
FEC
|
Metro Inc.
|
MRU
|
Silvercorp Metals Inc
|
SVM
|
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd
|
WDO
|
Yamana Gold Inc
|
YRI
|
DELETIONS
|
Issue Name
|
Symbol
|
Aritzia Inc.
|
ATZ
|
Empire Company Limited
|
EMP.A
|
Canada Goose Holdings Inc.
|
GOOS
|
Manulife Financial Corporation
|
MFC
|
Methanex Corp
|
MX
|
NFI Group Inc.
|
NFI
|
OceanaGold Corp
|
OGC
|
Norbord Inc
|
OSB
|
Teck Resources Limited Class B SV
|
TECK.B
|
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd
|
WFT
|
SEMI-ANNUAL S&P/TSX COMPOSITE QUALITY - LOWEST QUINTILE INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019
|
ADDITIONS
|
Issue Name
|
Symbol
|
Ballard Power Systems Inc
|
BLDP
|
Cronos Group Inc.
|
CRON
|
Equitable Group Inc
|
EQB
|
Extendicare Inc.
|
EXE
|
FirstService Corporation
|
FSV
|
Knight Therapeutics Inc.
|
GUD
|
MTY Food Group Inc
|
MTY
|
Summit Industrial Income REIT
|
SMU.UN
|
DELETIONS
|
Issue Name
|
Symbol
|
Atco Ltd I Nvtg
|
ACO.X
|
Cogeco Communications Inc
|
CCA
|
Metro Inc.
|
MRU
|
Novagold Resources Inc
|
NG
|
TransAlta Corporation
|
TA
|
SEMI-ANNUAL S&P/TSX SMALLCAP SELECT INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019
|
ADDITIONS
|
Issue Name
|
Symbol
|
Atlantic Power Corporation
|
ATP
|
A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund
|
AW.UN
|
Canfor Pulp Products Inc.
|
CFX
|
Cardinal Energy Ltd.
|
CJ
|
Corus Entertainment Inc B Nvtg
|
CJR.B
|
Celestica Inc
|
CLS
|
Ero Copper Corp.
|
ERO
|
Frontera Energy Corporation
|
FEC
|
Gran Colombia Gold Corp.
|
GCM
|
Heroux-Devtek Inc
|
HRX
|
Minto Apartment REIT
|
MI.UN
|
Pason Systems Inc
|
PSI
|
Roxgold Inc
|
ROXG
|
Russel Metals Inc
|
RUS
|
Stelco Holdings Inc.
|
STLC
|
Transcontinental Inc. A SV
|
TCL.A
|
Village Farms International Inc.
|
VFF
|
DELETIONS
|
Issue Name
|
Symbol
|
Altius Minerals Corp
|
ALS
|
Argonaut Gold Inc.
|
AR
|
Medical Facilities Corporation
|
DR
|
Interfor Corporation
|
IFP
|
Just Energy Group Inc.
|
JE
|
Lucara Diamond Corp.
|
LUC
|
Teranga Gold Corporation
|
TGZ
|
Transat A.T. Inc.
|
TRZ
|
Exco Technologies Ltd.
|
XTC
|
Yangarra Resources Ltd.
|
YGR
|
QUARTERLY S&P/MX INTERNATIONAL CANNABIS INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019
|
ADDITIONS
|
Issue Name
|
Symbol
|
Exchange
|
Village Farms International Inc.
|
VFF
|
Toronto
|
Valens GroWorks Corp
|
VGW
|
Venture
|
DELETIONS
|
Issue Name
|
Symbol
|
Exchange
|
Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc.
|
EMH
|
Venture
|
WeedMD Inc.
|
WMD
|
Venture
|
Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.
|
XLY
|
Venture
|
22nd Century Group Inc
|
XXII
|
New York
|
QUARTERLY S&P/TSX 60 FOSSIL FUEL FREE INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019
|
ADDITIONS
|
Issue Name
|
Symbol
|
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.
|
KL
|
ANNUAL S&P/TSX 60 CARBON EFFICIENT INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019
|
ADDITIONS
|
Issue Name
|
Symbol
|
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
|
BIP.UN
|
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.
|
KL
|
Shopify Inc.
|
SHOP
|
Canopy Growth Corporation
|
WEED
|
ANNUAL S&P/TSX 60 FOSSIL FUEL FREE CARBON EFFICIENT INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019
|
ADDITIONS
|
Issue Name
|
Symbol
|
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
|
BIP.UN
|
Emera Inc
|
EMA
|
Fortis Inc
|
FTS
|
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.
|
KL
|
Shopify Inc.
|
SHOP
|
Canopy Growth Corporation
|
WEED
INDEX EFFECTIVE DATE: Effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 23, 2019.
In the event that you have problems receiving this notice, please contact:
TMX Datalinx: MarketData@TMX.com
SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.
For further information: For questions regarding the contents of this notice, please contact: S&P Dow Jones Indices: Index_Services@SPGlobal.com
