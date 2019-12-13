Quarterly S&P/TSX Composite Index Review - December 2019

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2019 /CNW/ -

ADDITIONS







Issue Name Symbol GICS Classification 60/Completion Capped Sector Indices Corus Entertainment Inc B Nvtg CJR.B 50201020 Completion Communication Services CT REIT CRT.UN 60101070 Completion Real Estate, REIT Jamieson Wellness Inc. JWEL 30302010 Completion Consumer Staples Lightspeed POS Inc. SV LSPD 45103010 Completion Information Technology Real Matters Inc. REAL 25502020 Completion Consumer Discretionary









DELETIONS







Issue Name Symbol GICS Classification 60/Completion Capped Sector Indices Gran Tierra Energy Inc GTE 10102020 Completion Energy Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd TRQ 15104020 Completion Materials











REASON: S&P Dow Jones Indices Canadian Index Operations would like to announce that the above changes will take place pursuant to S&P/TSX Composite Index Quarterly Review and Quarterly Share Update procedures. The companies being added will be added to the S&P/TSX Completion, S&P/TSX Composite Equal Weight and GICS Sector Indices. The float shares and estimated relative weights of the index constituents and companies being added have been updated as part of the Quarterly Share Update process. The share updates also affect those companies that are constituents of the S&P Global 1200 Index.

CHANGES TO INDICES NOT BEING REVIWED THIS QUARTER - DECEMBER 2019





DELETIONS



Issue Name Symbol Indices Gran Tierra Energy Inc GTE S&P/TSX Composite Buyback Index, S&P/TSX Composite

Momentum - Lowest Quintile Index Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd TRQ S&P/TSX Composite Momentum - Lowest Quintile Index

SEMI-ANNUAL S&P/TSX INCOME TRUST INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019





ADDITIONS



Issue Name Symbol

CT REIT CRT.UN



QUARTERLY S&P/TSX COMPOSITE DIVIDEND REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019





ADDITIONS



Issue Name Symbol

B2Gold Corp BTO

Corus Entertainment Inc B Nvtg CJR.B

CT REIT CRT.UN

Jamieson Wellness Inc. JWEL



QUARTERLY S&P/TSX COMPOSITE HIGH DIVIDEND REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019





ADDITIONS



Issue Name Symbol

Corus Entertainment Inc B Nvtg CJR.B

CT REIT CRT.UN

Shawcor Ltd. SCL







DELETIONS



Issue Name Symbol

Sun Life Financial Serv Canada SLF



QUARTERLY S&P/TSX COMPOSITE HIGH BETA REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019





ADDITIONS



Issue Name Symbol

Canadian National Railways CNR

Descartes Systems Group Inc DSG

Frontera Energy Corporation FEC

Freehold Royalties Ltd. FRU

Finning Intl Inc FTT

Interfor Corporation IFP

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. PSK







DELETIONS



Issue Name Symbol

Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB

Cronos Group Inc. CRON

Gran Tierra Energy Inc GTE

Russel Metals Inc RUS

TFI International Inc. TFII

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd TRQ

The Stars Group Inc. TSGI



QUARTERLY S&P/TSX COMPOSITE LOW VOLATILITY REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019





ADDITIONS



Issue Name Symbol

Capital Power Corp CPX

CT REIT CRT.UN

Morneau Shepell Inc. MSI

TransAlta Renewables Inc. RNW







DELETIONS



Issue Name Symbol

Power Corporation of Canada POW

Summit Industrial Income REIT SMU.UN

Tricon Capital Group Inc. TCN



QUARTERLY S&P/TSX COMPOSITE VOLATILITY – HIGHEST QUINTILE INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019









ADDITIONS







Issue Name Symbol





Alimentation Couche Tard Inc. Class B SV ATD.B





BlackBerry Limited BB





Endeavour Mining Corporation EDV





Real Matters Inc. REAL





Tourmaline Oil Corp TOU















DELETIONS







Issue Name Symbol





ARC Resources Ltd. ARX





Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC





Cascades Inc CAS





Gran Tierra Energy Inc GTE





Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd TRQ







QUARTERLY S&P/TSX GLOBAL MINING INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019





ADDITIONS



Issue Name Symbol Exchange Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. SBB Toronto





DELETIONS



Issue Name Symbol Exchange China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. CGG Toronto Largo Resources Ltd. LGO Toronto Lucara Diamond Corp. LUC Toronto Contura Energy Inc. CTRA New York

QUARTERLY S&P/TSX GLOBAL GOLD INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019





ADDITIONS



Issue Name Symbol Exchange Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. SBB Toronto





DELETIONS



Issue Name Symbol Exchange China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. CGG Toronto

QUARTERLY S&P/TSX GLOBAL BASE METAL INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019





DELETIONS



Issue Name Symbol Exchange Largo Resources Ltd. LGO Toronto

SEMI-ANNUAL S&P/TSX COMPOSITE ENHANCED VALUE INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019





ADDITIONS



Issue Name Symbol

AltaGas Ltd. ALA

ARC Resources Ltd. ARX

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust AX.UN

Baytex Energy Corp. BTE

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT CAR.UN

Cenovus Energy Inc CVE

Enerflex Ltd. EFX

Enerplus Corporation ERF

Frontera Energy Corporation FEC

Finning Intl Inc FTT

Imperial Oil Ltd IMO

NFI Group Inc. NFI

Nutrien Ltd. NTR

Shawcor Ltd. SCL

Semafo Inc SMF

Vermilion Energy Inc. VET

Whitecap Resources Inc. WCP







DELETIONS



Issue Name Symbol

Canfor Corp CFP

Centerra Gold CG

Granite REIT GRT.UN

Gran Tierra Energy Inc GTE

Home Capital Group Inc HCG

Interfor Corporation IFP

IAMGOLD Corp IMG

Norbord Inc OSB

Tricon Capital Group Inc. TCN

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd TRQ

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd WFT



SEMI-ANNUAL S&P/TSX COMPOSITE ENHANCED VALUE - LOWEST QUINTILE INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019











ADDITIONS







Issue Name Symbol





Aritzia Inc. ATZ





Brookfield Renewable Partners LP BEP.UN





Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP





Boyd Group Income Fund BYD.UN





CAE Inc CAE





Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund CHE.UN





Cominar REIT CUF.UN





Norbord Inc OSB





SEABRIDGE GOLD INC. J SEA





Sandstorm Gold Ltd. SSL





Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd WDO





Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. WPM















DELETIONS







Issue Name Symbol





Barrick Gold Corp ABX





Aphria Inc. APHA





CCL Industries Inc. Class B NV CCL.B





Cronos Group Inc. CRON





Element Fleet Management Corp. EFN





Pason Systems Inc PSI





PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. PSK





Quebecor Inc B SV QBR.B





Rogers Communications Inc B NV RCI.B





TransAlta Corporation TA







SEMI-ANNUAL S&P/TSX COMPOSITE QUALITY INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019





ADDITIONS



Issue Name Symbol

Barrick Gold Corp ABX

Altus Group Limited AIF

Alimentation Couche Tard Inc. Class B SV ATD.B

Cogeco Communications Inc CCA

Cenovus Energy Inc CVE

Ero Copper Corp. ERO

Frontera Energy Corporation FEC

Metro Inc. MRU

Silvercorp Metals Inc SVM

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd WDO

Yamana Gold Inc YRI







DELETIONS



Issue Name Symbol

Aritzia Inc. ATZ

Empire Company Limited EMP.A

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. GOOS

Manulife Financial Corporation MFC

Methanex Corp MX

NFI Group Inc. NFI

OceanaGold Corp OGC

Norbord Inc OSB

Teck Resources Limited Class B SV TECK.B

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd WFT



SEMI-ANNUAL S&P/TSX COMPOSITE QUALITY - LOWEST QUINTILE INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019







ADDITIONS





Issue Name Symbol



Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP



Cronos Group Inc. CRON



Equitable Group Inc EQB



Extendicare Inc. EXE



FirstService Corporation FSV



Knight Therapeutics Inc. GUD



MTY Food Group Inc MTY



Summit Industrial Income REIT SMU.UN











DELETIONS





Issue Name Symbol



Atco Ltd I Nvtg ACO.X



Cogeco Communications Inc CCA



Metro Inc. MRU



Novagold Resources Inc NG



TransAlta Corporation TA





SEMI-ANNUAL S&P/TSX SMALLCAP SELECT INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019







ADDITIONS





Issue Name Symbol



Atlantic Power Corporation ATP



A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund AW.UN



Canfor Pulp Products Inc. CFX



Cardinal Energy Ltd. CJ



Corus Entertainment Inc B Nvtg CJR.B



Celestica Inc CLS



Ero Copper Corp. ERO



Frontera Energy Corporation FEC



Gran Colombia Gold Corp. GCM



Heroux-Devtek Inc HRX



Minto Apartment REIT MI.UN



Pason Systems Inc PSI



Roxgold Inc ROXG



Russel Metals Inc RUS



Stelco Holdings Inc. STLC



Transcontinental Inc. A SV TCL.A



Village Farms International Inc. VFF











DELETIONS





Issue Name Symbol



Altius Minerals Corp ALS



Argonaut Gold Inc. AR



Medical Facilities Corporation DR



Interfor Corporation IFP



Just Energy Group Inc. JE



Lucara Diamond Corp. LUC



Teranga Gold Corporation TGZ



Transat A.T. Inc. TRZ



Exco Technologies Ltd. XTC



Yangarra Resources Ltd. YGR





QUARTERLY S&P/MX INTERNATIONAL CANNABIS INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019







ADDITIONS





Issue Name Symbol Exchange

Village Farms International Inc. VFF Toronto

Valens GroWorks Corp VGW Venture









DELETIONS





Issue Name Symbol Exchange

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. EMH Venture

WeedMD Inc. WMD Venture

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. XLY Venture

22nd Century Group Inc XXII New York



QUARTERLY S&P/TSX 60 FOSSIL FUEL FREE INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019





ADDITIONS



Issue Name Symbol

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. KL



ANNUAL S&P/TSX 60 CARBON EFFICIENT INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019





ADDITIONS



Issue Name Symbol

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. BIP.UN

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. KL

Shopify Inc. SHOP

Canopy Growth Corporation WEED



ANNUAL S&P/TSX 60 FOSSIL FUEL FREE CARBON EFFICIENT INDEX REVIEW – DECEMBER 2019





ADDITIONS



Issue Name Symbol

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. BIP.UN

Emera Inc EMA

Fortis Inc FTS

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. KL

Shopify Inc. SHOP

Canopy Growth Corporation WEED



INDEX EFFECTIVE DATE: Effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 23, 2019.

