Quarterhill to Exhibit at the 2025 IBTTA Technology Summit in Dallas, Texas

Quarterhill Inc. is a platinum sponsor and exhibitor at the IBTTA Technology Summit, a key platform for discussing the future of tolling technology, which will take place from March 22 to 25, 2025 , in Dallas, Texas .

At the IBTTA Technology Summit, Quarterhill will showcase advanced tolling technologies, including video-based vehicle classification systems and the Quantum LiDAR-based AVDC system.

TORONTO, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System ("ITS") industry will be exhibiting at the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association's ("IBTTA") Technology Summit from March 22 to 25, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. The summit is a convergence of the industry's best and brightest, offering an unparalleled opportunity to engage in conversations that will shape the future of tolling technology.

The event will feature a comprehensive program, including technical tours, a large exhibit hall, and strategic networking events, along with targeted sessions addressing the evolving challenges and opportunities in the toll industry. As a platinum sponsor with its U.S. headquarters in Dallas, Quarterhill is uniquely positioned to support this year's event. The Company's local team looks forward to welcoming attendees, maintaining a significant presence throughout the summit, and actively participating in the forward-thinking discussions that will shape the future of tolling technology

On March 24, Rick Strobridge, Chief Revenue Officer at Quarterhill, will deliver a thought-provoking Tech Talk titled 'It is Brain Surgery: How Innovations in Healthcare Can Benefit Transportation.' His presentation will explore valuable cross-industry connections, demonstrating how cutting-edge healthcare technologies can revolutionize automated tolling and intelligent transportation systems

At the summit, Quarterhill will unveil several pioneering tolling applications:

A Digital Video Audit System ("DVAS"), which showcases real-time, efficient data classification that uses Artificial Intelligence without the need for prior model training on specific data sets.

iTHEIA, a sophisticated AI Vehicle Counting and Classification system that reflects Quarterhill's commitment to cutting-edge traffic management solutions.

Continuous live demonstrations of the Quantum Automatic Vehicle Detection and Classification ("AVDC") system, a fully above-ground classification system for tolling. Attendees will be able to see the system in operation and take home a LiDAR picture of themselves.

Moreover, IBTTA Tech will serve as a platform for attendees to gain insights into Quarterhill's established electronic tolling expertise. Quarterhill utilizes cutting-edge cloud services for transaction processing, roadside monitoring, and analytics. These technologies, together with advanced AI and LiDAR classification, exemplify Quarterhill's commitment to leveraging modern technologies to refine tolling operations and improve efficiency.

Chuck Myers, CEO of Quarterhill, invites all IBTTA Tech attendees to experience the Company's unique approach: "This year's IBTTA Tech holds special significance for us at Quarterhill. As we showcase our latest innovations, I welcome every participant to visit us in Dallas and experience the future of tolling. Our competitive edge lies in our commitment to flexible, configurable components that enable faster deployments and seamless adaptability without the complexity of custom implementations. We've built our solutions to be robust, scalable, and secure - empowering tolling agencies to evolve proactively and maintain pace with industry innovation."

To learn more about Quarterhill's participation at the IBTTA Technology Summit or to schedule a meeting at booth #607, please contact our event team or visit our website.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry. Our goal is technology-driven global leadership in ITS, via organic growth of our tolling and enforcement businesses, and by continuing an acquisition-oriented investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com .

