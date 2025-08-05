Quarterhill Delivers Weigh-In-Motion Solutions to Improve Roadway Safety and Efficiency in Djibouti, South Korea, and Thailand

Expansion into Djibouti adds to Quarterhill's growing portfolio in East Africa , demonstrating the Company's ability to address diverse transportation needs in the region.





Repeat orders from Thailand and South Korea reinforce proven reliability of Quarterhill's weigh-in-motion systems.

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), a leading global provider of intelligent transportation system ("ITS") solutions, today announced new international contracts in Djibouti, Thailand, and South Korea, marking its first deployment in Djibouti and expanding the Company's footprint in East Africa.

Quarterhill's Djibouti deployment introduces a comprehensive overweight enforcement solution combining high-speed and slow-speed weigh-in-motion ("WIM") technologies. The system features two high-speed WIM lanes with bending plate sensors for initial vehicle screening, plus six slow-speed lanes for verifying suspected overweight vehicles.

The enforcement infrastructure includes iSINC-based electronics, integrated license plate readers, and barrier gates, all managed through a centralized control room. Quarterhill's weigh station software has been customized for this project with French language support and enhanced citation tracking across multiple workstations. This multi-tiered approach ensures efficient traffic flow while maintaining accurate weight regulation enforcement.

The project is part of a World Bank-funded infrastructure upgrade, with Quarterhill subcontracted through Danway Emirates LLC and HAWK International & Construction Djibouti, SARL leading the initiative.

Quarterhill's continued success in established markets is reflected in repeat orders from Thailand and South Korea, where transportation agencies have expanded their deployments of the Company's Single Load Cell and Bending Plate WIM systems. These follow-on contracts validate the proven performance of Quarterhill's technology in high-traffic environments.

The systems deliver exceptional accuracy through full tire footprint contact and are engineered for long-term durability under heavy traffic conditions. Their temperature stability and consistent performance make them particularly well-suited for both high-speed monitoring and enforcement pre-screening applications across diverse operating environments.

"These recent achievements in Djibouti, South Korea, and Thailand highlight the growing demand for our innovative weigh-in-motion technologies in diverse markets around the world," said Chuck Myers, Chief Executive Officer of Quarterhill. "We are proud to partner with governments and agencies that share our commitment to improving roadway safety and efficiency. By offering highly reliable and customizable solutions, Quarterhill continues to deliver meaningful value to transportation networks globally."

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry. Our goal is technology-driven global leadership in ITS, via organic growth of our tolling and enforcement businesses, and by continuing an acquisition-oriented investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com.

