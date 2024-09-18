Quarterhill Announces Contracts Totaling $5.8 Million to Deploy New Technologies at North Carolina Weigh Stations

Quarterhill's installation of advanced E-screening systems in North Carolina will significantly enhance road safety and streamline the inspection of commercial vehicles by the State Highway Patrol.

The projects in Hendersonville and Halifax will bolster the productivity of commercial motor vehicles, ensuring a safer and more efficient transportation network across the state.

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), announced today that it has been awarded two contracts valued at $5.8 million for the supply of advanced Commercial Vehicle Enforcement technology for weigh stations operated by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety ("NCDPS") State Patrol. All financial information in this press release is reported in U.S. dollars.

Quarterhill has been selected to supply upgrades and new installations for the Hendersonville and Halifax County Commercial Vehicle inspection facilities. These projects are designed to enhance vehicle screening and improve the safety and efficiency of commercial motor vehicle operations.

In both the eastbound and westbound lanes at Hendersonville, advanced weigh-in-motion ("WIM") systems integrated with electronic screening ("E-screening") will be implemented to streamline the process of weighing vehicles while they are traveling at highway speeds. Two new virtual weigh stations, utilizing two lanes each, will be installed in advance of the rest areas and weigh stations. These sites will primarily focus on selecting vehicles for further inspection. The selected vehicles may then be directed to nearby rest areas used for enforcement, supplementing the fixed weigh stations.

The Halifax County northbound and southbound weigh stations will be upgraded to include new mainline sorter systems. These systems encompass state-of-the-art WIM technology, Tire Anomaly and Classification Systems, and License Plate Recognition ("LPR").

The main goal of the Halifax project is to enhance the interoperability of Innovative Technology Deployment systems by integrating mainline WIM and LPR technologies, USDOT readers, tire monitoring systems, and digital message signs. These upgrades aim to improve commercial vehicle safety and increase the productivity of commercial drivers by facilitating quicker and more efficient inspections along the busy I-95 corridor.

Quarterhill's solutions will enable the State Highway Patrol to manage and regulate commercial vehicle operations more efficiently. Improved data collection and automation will reduce manual checks, saving time and resources while increasing road safety.

"We are excited to bring our latest enforcement technology solutions to North Carolina. These projects in Hendersonville and Halifax represent an evolution for the state's operations and emphasize our commitment to advancing road safety and efficiency," said Chuck Myers, CEO of Quarterhill. "By implementing these sophisticated systems, we are not just improving the workflow for the NCDPS State Patrol but also enhancing the overall safety and operational efficiency of the commercial transport sector across the state."

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry. Our goal is technology-driven global leadership in ITS, via organic growth of our tolling and enforcement businesses, and by continuing an acquisition-oriented investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com .

