Quarterhill and IDOT Partner to Advance Traffic Data and Intelligent Transportation Infrastructure Across Illinois

Multi-year collaboration supports smarter transportation planning, improved mobility insights, and long-term infrastructure modernization across the Chicago region

TORONTO, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), a leading global provider of intelligent transportation system ("ITS") solutions, has entered into a long-term partnership with the Illinois Department of Transportation ("IDOT") to install and maintain traffic data collection sites across District 1, covering northeastern Illinois and including the Chicago metro area.

Valued at approximately $2.5 million over an initial three‑year term with an optional annual extension for up to 10 years, Quarterhill's market-leading technology will support IDOT's ability to maintain and expand its traffic monitoring infrastructure across state‑maintained roadways while helping strengthen the data foundation behind safer, more efficient transportation planning and roadway operations across the region.

Under the agreement, Quarterhill will work closely with IDOT to install new Continuous Count Sites ("CCS") and maintain existing locations, helping ensure traffic data remains accurate, consistent, and available for IDOT's day-to-day operations and long-term planning. CCS sites collect year-round data on traffic volume and vehicle types across Illinois roadways, which is used to design roads, manage pavement and bridges, analyze freight and passenger movement, improve safety, and plan future infrastructure investments. Quarterhill's technology helps ensure this data can be reliably used across planning, engineering, and policy decisions, transforming roadway data into actionable intelligence that helps shape the future of mobility and infrastructure investment across Illinois.

"The future of roadway planning will be driven by reliable, data-informed transportation systems," said Chuck Myers, CEO of Quarterhill. "Our partnership with IDOT ensures that Illinois has effective traffic data to better support decisions around safety, infrastructure, and overall system performance, supporting a more connected and responsive transportation network for drivers and communities across the state. Furthermore, this contract underscores the momentum Quarterhill is building as it capitalizes on a sustained, multi-year global transportation modernization cycle."

By maintaining CCS infrastructure and supporting consistent data output, IDOT strengthens its ability to integrate traffic information into its reporting and decision-making tools. These capabilities help transportation agencies better understand traffic patterns, manage infrastructure more proactively, and plan investments with greater confidence as transportation demands continue to evolve across the region.

This award builds on Quarterhill's growing presence in Illinois, following its previously announced work with the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority (Illinois Tollway), and reflects the Company's growing portfolio of long‑term relationships with transportation agencies across North America. In 2026 alone, the company has announced contracts with agencies in Indiana, California, New Jersey, and Massachusetts.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a global leader in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, advancing mobility through smart infrastructure solutions that reduce congestion, improve roadway safety, and create more sustainable travel. Each year, Quarterhill's platforms process billions of transactions, perform compliance and safety inspections on millions of commercial vehicles, and enable transportation agencies worldwide to optimize thousands of lanes of traffic to improve travel for everyone. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, Quarterhill's platform delivers automation and predictive insight to help agencies manage transportation networks more efficiently. By working in close partnership with governments, communities, and industry leaders, Quarterhill is building today's connected roadways while shaping the next generation of intelligent, resilient mobility. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information, please visit: www.quarterhill.com

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements relate to future events, conditions or future financial performance of ‎Quarterhill based on future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements other ‎than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements ‎are often, but not always, identified by the use of any words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", ‎‎"plan", "goal", "expect" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, ‎uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those ‎anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, among others, demand for Quarterhill's products and services; general economic and market conditions; competition; risks relating to technological advances and cyber-security; and other risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual information form available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company believes the expectations reflected in ‎the forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations ‎will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be ‎unduly relied upon.‎ Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, among others: Quarterhill's ability to execute on its business plan; demand for Quarterhill's products and services; operating assumptions; and financial projections and cost estimates. Quarterhill has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.

For media and investor inquiries, please contact: Gateway Group, Inc., T: 949.574.3860, E: [email protected]