Quarterhill Awarded $5.25 Million Oklahoma DOT Contract to Modernize Commercial Vehicle Screening Infrastructure

Project expands intelligent screening technologies at a major Interstate 35 weigh station, helping improve commercial vehicle operations, roadway safety and freight mobility

TORONTO, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), a leading technology innovator providing next-generation, AI-driven Intelligent Transportation System ("ITS") solutions, announced a new $5.25 million contract with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT), expanding its longstanding partnership. Quarterhill will deploy advanced commercial vehicle screening technologies at an existing weigh station along Interstate 35, helping manage growing commercial vehicle traffic along one of Oklahoma's busiest freight corridors while improving efficiency, safety and performance.

Beginning in August 2026, Quarterhill will deploy a comprehensive technology suite for ODOT, including Mainline and Ramp Sorter Systems, Weigh-In-Motion, Electronic Screening, Tire Anomaly Classification System (TACS) technology and Dimensioning capabilities. The project aligns with ODOT's broader modernization initiative that includes new technology and roadway improvements at an existing commercial vehicle inspection site.

"The project is representative of ODOT's continued investment in modernizing critical transportation infrastructure and the agency's confidence in our technology and expertise as a longstanding ITS partner," said Chuck Myers, CEO of Quarterhill. "This contract advances the work we're already doing with ODOT to improve safety and keep Oklahoma's freight moving efficiently. We're confident this project will not only enhance ODOT's operational performance in the near-term but prepare its critical transportation infrastructure for growing commercial vehicle demand."

Located along Interstate 35, one of the region's most heavily traveled commercial freight corridors, the upgraded facility will help ODOT more efficiently manage increasing commercial vehicle traffic while enabling inspection personnel to focus resources where they are needed most. By integrating intelligent screening technologies, the project is expected to improve traffic flow, strengthen roadway safety and support more efficient freight movement.

"ODOT is committed to the continued modernization of our transportation infrastructure and improving safety for everyone traveling Oklahoma's highways," said Mitch Surrett, Deputy General Counsel at the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. "Quarterhill has been a trusted technology partner, and this project will help us better manage growing freight traffic while improving the efficiency of our operations."

The award further expands Quarterhill's portfolio of intelligent commercial vehicle and roadway technology deployments across North America. Quarterhill's recent announcements include projects and partnerships with U.S.-based transportation agencies in Illinois, Utah, Indiana, California, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, reflecting growing demand for data-driven infrastructure and roadway intelligence solutions.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a global leader in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, advancing mobility through smart infrastructure solutions that reduce congestion, improve roadway safety, and create more sustainable travel. Each year, Quarterhill's platforms process billions of transactions, perform compliance and safety inspections on millions of commercial vehicles, and enable transportation agencies worldwide to optimize thousands of lanes of traffic to improve travel for everyone. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, Quarterhill's platform delivers automation and predictive insight to help agencies manage transportation networks more efficiently. By working in close partnership with governments, communities, and industry leaders, Quarterhill is building today's connected roadways while shaping the next generation of intelligent, resilient mobility. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information, please visit: www.quarterhill.com

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements relate to future events, conditions or future financial performance of ‎Quarterhill based on future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements other ‎than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements ‎are often, but not always, identified by the use of any words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", ‎‎"plan", "goal", "expect" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, ‎uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those ‎anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, among others, demand for Quarterhill's products and services; general economic and market conditions; competition; risks relating to technological advances and cyber-security; and other risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual information form available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company believes the expectations reflected in ‎the forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations ‎will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be ‎unduly relied upon.‎ Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, among others: Quarterhill's ability to execute on its business plan; demand for Quarterhill's products and services; operating assumptions; and financial projections and cost estimates. Quarterhill has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.

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