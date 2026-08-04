Quarterhill Reinforces Global ITS Footprint with New Orders in Asia-Pacific

Deployments of Quarterhill's weigh-in-motion technologies reinforce long-standing regional partnerships in South Korea and Thailand

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), a leading technology innovator providing next-generation, AI-driven Intelligent Transportation System ("ITS") solutions, announced approximately $2.1 million in new weigh-in-motion ("WIM") orders supporting transportation projects in South Korea and Thailand. The awards build on Quarterhill's established presence and year-over-year momentum in the Asia-Pacific region, reflecting the continued demand for the Company's intelligent transportation technologies.

Key benefits delivered across these projects include:

Strengthening long-standing regional partnerships through proven, reliable WIM technology

through proven, reliable WIM technology Improving roadway safety and enforcement through overload detection and continuous traffic monitoring

through overload detection and continuous traffic monitoring Enabling data collection without disruption traffic flow to help agencies manage roadway wear and maintenance proactively.

"These orders reflect the strength of our partnerships in the Asia-Pacific region and the continued demand for reliable transportation solutions," said Chuck Myers, CEO of Quarterhill. "The intelligent transportation industry continues to evolve, and these orders demonstrate the confidence our partners place in Quarterhill's technology leadership and our ability to deliver solutions that address real-world transportation challenges. We continue to invest in our weigh-in-motion technologies to help agencies improve roadway safety and better manage critical transportation infrastructure."

The orders, with installations scheduled during 2026 through local partners, include:

South Korea: Strengthening a Long-Standing Partnership

Quarterhill continues to build on its long-standing partnership with SAT for delivery of PAT Bending Plate® WIM solutions to Korean Expressway Corporation. WIM applications including traffic monitoring, overload detection and enforcement, and roadway maintenance. The order reflects the agency's continued push toward smarter, more transparent highway operations and reinforces Quarterhill's reputation as a trusted technology partner in the region.

Thailand: Delivering Reliable Weighing Technology

Quarterhill has also received orders for its Single Load Cell WIM Scale, in addition to new orders for Quarterhill's intelligent Sensor Interface and Network Controller iSINC®. These orders are delivered through Quarterhill's long-standing partner TMS to support the Thailand Department of Highways ongoing efforts to strengthen roadway safety and infrastructure management. Continuing Quarterhill's presence in the country, the new systems deliver reliable, proven weighing performance for vehicle data collection and enforcement applications.

These new orders reinforce Quarterhill's expanding presence across the Asia-Pacific region and underscore the Company's commitment to supporting transportation agencies through long-standing regional partnerships and continued technology innovation. The news builds on Quarterhill's December 2025 announcement highlighting a variety of new and follow-on deployments across Thailand, South Korea, Kuwait, and Cambodia.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a global leader in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, advancing mobility through smart infrastructure solutions that reduce congestion, improve roadway safety, and create more sustainable travel. Each year, Quarterhill's platforms process billions of transactions, perform compliance and safety inspections on millions of commercial vehicles, and enable transportation agencies worldwide to optimize thousands of lanes of traffic to improve travel for everyone. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, Quarterhill's platform delivers automation and predictive insight to help agencies manage transportation networks more efficiently. By working in close partnership with governments, communities, and industry leaders, Quarterhill is building today's connected roadways while shaping the next generation of intelligent, resilient mobility. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information, please visit: www.quarterhill.com

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements relate to future events, conditions or future financial performance of ‎Quarterhill based on future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements other ‎than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements ‎are often, but not always, identified by the use of any words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", ‎‎"plan", "goal", "expect" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, ‎uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those ‎anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, among others, demand for Quarterhill's products and services; general economic and market conditions; competition; risks relating to technological advances and cyber-security; and other risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual information form available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company believes the expectations reflected in ‎the forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations ‎will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be ‎unduly relied upon.‎ Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, among others: Quarterhill's ability to execute on its business plan; demand for Quarterhill's products and services; operating assumptions; and financial projections and cost estimates. Quarterhill has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.

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