Quarantine drives business for Driverseat

In business since 2012, Driverseat, a transportation company offering contracted chauffeur and shuttle services, has not only established itself as a reliable and trustworthy organization but is constantly evolving and changing to meet its customers' needs while making a difference in the communities they serve.

"The pandemic hasn't slowed us down," said Brian Bazely, CEO. "We saw 100 per cent growth in many locations and most importantly, we were able to provide an essential service to our customers. We look forward to providing consistent and care-focused solutions to the hundreds of cities we serve as we continue to navigate these uncertain times together."

Their unique approach to transportation has clearly paid off, as throughout COVID-19 alone, Driverseat has signed up new franchisees serving several Ontario locations and new U.S. locations in Florida. Down the road, the company is looking to open another 45 locations in 2021.

Here's how Driverseat's been driving growth with their care-based approach:

Partnerships

Driverseat Owen Sound recently announced their contract with Grey County to operate their inter-community transit service. This will be the county's first multi-community public transport and will provide the residents of the region with affordable transportation options. This service will have several regular routes, including between Owen Sound and Orangeville, Owen Sound and The Blue Mountains as well as Owen Sound and Wiarton.

Driverseat will start by providing Grey County with transit operators, 10 passenger vehicles and an electronic fare payment platform all to make transportation more accessible for Grey County residents and business owners. Given its success so far, community transit contracts will be a new focus for the transportation industry disrupters moving forward.

Driverseat Kitchener also has a partnership with Erie Meats. This partnership is in place to provide transportation to the workers who don't live close to the Erie Meats factory. Driverseat transports 300 employees a day to the Listowel, Ontario factory.

Employees are picked up at various locations across the Waterloo Region. Driverseat designs the best route and location stops based on the needs that month.

Innovative Services

Driverseat provides many different services including airport transport, a safe trip home after a night out, as well as chauffeur services for the elderly. The pandemic drove Driverseat to expand their offerings and roll out a new service called "Shop and Drop" among its 70 franchises across North America. The in-demand service provides grocery pick-up and home delivery and was free for seniors and high-risk individuals.

"We remain very optimistic about the future of our brand and the growth for our franchisees," adds Luke Bazely, President Driverseat. "The move of so many states and provinces to support micro-transit growth has created an opportunity for smaller commercial vehicles from businesses like Driverseat. Transportation options continue to improve and Driverseat is helping lead that change."

