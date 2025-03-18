Quantum Threats Are Accelerating -- These Companies Are Preparing for the Shift

Equity Insider News Commentary

Issued on behalf of Scope Technologies Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary – Whether quantum computing becomes a commercial reality in the near future or remains years away, the threat it poses to current encryption methods is undeniable, making quantum security a growing priority. A recent McKinsey report highlights the rapid expansion of quantum computing investments, emphasizing the critical need for post-quantum cryptography to safeguard sensitive data. Analysts project the quantum communication market to grow at a 23-25% CAGR, reaching $14.9 billion by 2035, with post-quantum cryptography making up $2.4 billion to $3.4 billion of that total. As a result, investors are increasingly focusing on both quantum computing developers and the companies working to protect against its risks, including Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF), Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), Alphabet, Inc. (Google) (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL), Cisco Systems (CSCO), and WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY).

Quantum advancements are moving at an unprecedented pace, creating new possibilities while exposing serious security vulnerabilities. Europol has warned that failure to transition to post-quantum encryption could lead to a digital crisis of historic proportions, urging financial institutions and policymakers to act swiftly. As cybercriminals adopt "harvest now, decrypt later" tactics—stealing encrypted data today with plans to decrypt it once quantum computers become viable—the race to implement quantum-safe cryptography has never been more urgent.

Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF), a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security, has made a big leap forward with its Quantum Preparedness Assessment (QPA) tool. The company recently announced that QPA is now fully integrated with a widely used risk management system, making it easier for businesses to evaluate and protect themselves against future cyber threats from quantum computing. Using AI-powered automation, this upgraded tool helps organizations quickly and accurately assess their risks, plan their security strategies, and stay ahead of potential quantum-based attacks.

"As quantum threats loom closer, businesses must act now to evaluate and strengthen their security infrastructure," said Sean Prescott, Founder and CTO of Scope Technologies Corp. "Our AI-powered QPA, with full RMF integration, provides a seamless, data-driven approach to assessing and mitigating risks before it's too late."

As quantum computing advances, traditional encryption methods are becoming easier to break. One major concern is the "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later" (HNDL) strategy, where cybercriminals steal encrypted data today, knowing that future quantum computers will be able to decode it.

Recent breakthroughs, like Google's Willow chip in December 2024, and Microsoft's Majorana 1 processor in February 2025, show how fast the landscape of quantum technology is progressing.

Google's Willow chip has demonstrated computing power at speeds previously thought impossible, while Microsoft's Majorana 1 uses a new type of qubit designed to make quantum computing more stable and scalable.

With real-world quantum applications on the horizon, businesses need to assess their risks now and take action before these threats become a reality.

To help companies stay ahead, QSE Group, the quantum security division of Scope Technologies, has developed an AI-powered assessment tool that simplifies the process of evaluating quantum-related risks. This automated tool provides clear, actionable insights to help businesses protect their sensitive data and infrastructure—without requiring a large investment.

Scope's upgraded Quantum Preparedness Assessment (QPA) offers key advantages, including full integration with widely used risk management frameworks. Its AI-driven automation helps businesses identify vulnerabilities faster and with less manual effort. The tool also features an easy-to-use questionnaire system that customizes assessments based on each organization's needs. Now market-ready, this solution allows companies to proactively strengthen their quantum security before threats become urgent.

Prior to the QPA incorporation, Scope affirmed that its Quantum Security Entropy (QSE) platform is fully aligned with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) proposed updates to the HIPAA Security Rule. These updates are designed to strengthen protections for healthcare data against growing cybersecurity threats.

Shortly after this announcement, the company demonstrated strong market confidence in its progress by securing $2.8 million in new funding. This includes a $1.8 million private placement and a $1 million debt financing deal with its first enterprise-level client, First Majestic Silver. These funds are now available to support further growth and innovation.

Scope Technologies is rapidly expanding its team and product lineup, reinforcing its leadership in next-generation quantum-proof security. With QSE already in the market and gaining traction, the company remains focused on delivering practical, real-world solutions to safeguard critical data now and in the future.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Scope AI at:

https://equity-insider.com/2025/03/18/is-scope-technologies-corp-cse-scpe-otcqb-scpcf-the-next-big-player-in-quantum-cybersecurity/

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) has launched a Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) Open API, enabling organizations to integrate quantum-safe cryptographic randomness into their security systems. Developed with six industry partners, this open framework eliminates proprietary barriers, allowing for multi-vendor interoperability and easier adoption of post-quantum security solutions.

"Helping the world become quantum safe is much more than any one cybersecurity company, government agency or critical infrastructure organization can tackle alone," said Rich Campagna, SVP Product Management, Palo Alto Networks. "Collaboration in the QRNG field is vital to future-proofing against quantum computing threats and we are committed to our work with standards bodies, global governments and our partners to help steer the industry toward standardization. We are thrilled to launch the QRNG Open API to benefit as many organizations as possible."

The QRNG Open API is now available on GitHub, with support coming to Palo Alto Networks' Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFWs) later this year. By standardizing QRNG access, this initiative helps businesses future-proof their encryption against quantum-enabled cyber threats.

Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL), through its better-known subsidiary Google Cloud has introduced quantum-safe digital signatures in its Cloud Key Management Service (Cloud KMS), using NIST-standardized post-quantum cryptography to protect digital signatures from future quantum threats. This update allows organizations to cryptographically sign and validate data with quantum-resistant algorithms, ensuring long-term security against potential attacks from quantum computers.

"At Google, we take post-quantum computing risks seriously," said a Google Cloud blog post authored by Jennifer Fernick, Senior Staff Security Engineer, Product Security Engineering, and Andrew Foster, Engineering Manager, Cloud KMS. "We began testing PQC in Chrome in 2016, we've been using PQC to protect internal communications since 2022, and we've taken additional quantum-computing protective measures in Google Chrome, Google's data center servers, and in experiments for connections between Chrome Desktop and Google products (such as Gmail and Cloud Console.)"

Google has been proactive in post-quantum security efforts since 2016, integrating protections across Chrome, data centers, and internal communications. As the quantum landscape evolves, Google remains committed to adapting its encryption technologies, supporting open-source cryptographic libraries, and working with industry partners to enhance quantum-safe security solutions.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) is advancing quantum-safe networking solutions by integrating Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) and Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) into its security framework. The company developed quantum-safe secure boot and network transport protocols, including the SKIP API, which allows network devices to obtain quantum-resistant cryptographic keys.

"While the quantum threat remains in the future, tech companies, standards bodies, and government entities have sought its mitigation for some time," wrote Mike Luken, Senior Product Manager for Cisco in a blog post. "To this end, Cisco was an early pioneer in efforts to define and provide quantum-safe networking solutions. Our initial focus was on quantum-safe hardware secure boot, followed by quantum-safe network transport protocols."

While QKD shows promise, governments and industry leaders are prioritizing PQC solutions due to QKD's current limitations and adoption challenges. Cisco remains committed to developing PQC-based protections, aligning with global security standards to safeguard networks against future quantum threats.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) has consolidated its cybersecurity, blockchain, AI, and quantum-resistant cryptography technologies into a unified ecosystem to strengthen digital trust across industries. This integration includes quantum-resistant chips, AI-driven authentication, blockchain-based identity verification, and secure IoT communications, enhancing security for enterprises, governments, and financial transactions.

"WISeKey's long-term strategy includes substantial investments in AI and Quantum Computing," said the company in a press release. "AI-powered cybersecurity solutions are being developed to predict and prevent cyber threats, while quantum-resistant cryptography is safeguarding digital assets from future quantum computing risks. Self-sovereign digital identity solutions will integrate AI to enhance authentication mechanisms, and blockchain will ensure secure AI model verification to prevent manipulation and breaches."

SEALSQ, a key subsidiary, is embedding post-quantum cryptographic microcontrollers into digital identity solutions, while WISeSat secures satellite-based IoT communications with quantum-safe encryption. Through strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and R&D in AI and quantum computing, WISeKey is positioning itself as a global leader in cybersecurity for the emerging digital landscape.

Article Source: https://equity-insider.com/2025/03/18/is-scope-technologies-corp-cse-scpe-otcqb-scpcf-the-next-big-player-in-quantum-cybersecurity/

CONTACT:

Equity Insider

[email protected]

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. Equity Insider is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for Scope Technologies Corp. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares Scope Technologies Corp., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Scope Technologies Corp. which were purchased as a part of a private placement. MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Scope Technologies Corp. at any time thereafter without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through further private placements and/or investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2644233/Equity_Insider_Logo.jp

SOURCE Equity Insider