Quantum Fuel Systems Awarded, Substantial Hydrogen Tank Development Order

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ -- Quantum Fuel Systems (Quantum), a fully integrated alternative energy company, has been selected by an emerging leader in scalable hydrogen fuel systems and infrastructure to develop a new high-pressure 13,500 psi (930 Bar) hydrogen tank with a capacity of approximately 60 kg of hydrogen. The development agreement is valued at $1.625 million, and as part of the agreement, a production order for hydrogen tanks will follow shortly for start of delivery in the second half of 2020. In addition, the agreement includes a multi-year production schedule beyond 2020.

"Quantum has a long history with hydrogen starting in 1999 when we launched the world's first 5,000 psi hydrogen system on a commercial vehicle and then later were the first to certify a 10,000 psi hydrogen storage tank to international standards," said Mark Arold, President, Quantum Fuel Systems LLC. "We are very excited about this partnership that leverages our decades of hydrogen expertise for new applications today to provide critical infrastructure technologies to help enable the hydrogen economy."

About Quantum Fuel Systems LLC

Quantum Fuel Systems LLC is engineering the future of alternative fuel storage by designing, developing and bringing innovative transport trailers, and industry-leading Type 4 cylinders for hydrogen and CNG to market. Quantum is at the forefront of the industry with decades of experience in gaseous fuel storage and systems solutions. Learn more at www.qtww.com

