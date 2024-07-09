Quantum Computing Pioneers Making Strides in Cybersecurity

USA News Group Commentary

Issued on behalf of Scope AI Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ -- USA News Group – The age of quantum computing is rapidly approaching, and it's coming faster than we think. Using the principles of quantum theory that explains the behavior of energy and material on the atomic and subatomic levels, quantum computing has the capability to sift through huge numbers of possibilities and extract solutions to complex problems and challenges. Now experts are discussing the interplay of quantum computing, cybersecurity, and AI together, as demonstrated at the recent Tech.eu Summit in London. While today's quantum computers are "extremely error-prone" and capable of only 100 to 1,000 operations before failure, the industry is witnessing significant progress being made with quantum error correction. Behind the scenes, several developers are making gains not only with quantum computing, but also providing adequate cybersecurity to protect against the quantum computing of the future, including from Scope AI Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ, ARQQW), and D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS).

After a successful rebranding and shift in market focus, Scope AI Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) has gained significant momentum with its sophisticated flagship GEM (General Enterprise Machine Learning) platform. Now, through a major strategic acquisition, Scope has added the application of quantum resilient entropy (QSE Technology) to its portfolio.

"We are pleased to announce the acquisition of the QSE Technology," said James Young, CEO of Scope AI Corp. "The product suite is established, complete, and ready to onboard customers now."

Quantum resilient entropy is an advanced security measure designed to protect data against the future threats posed by quantum computing, ensuring that sensitive information remains secure in an increasingly digital world. As per Young and Scope AI, the QSE Technology is already available to the public to protect their data against emerging quantum-computing threats. The solutions presented by the QSE Technology can not only help people a personal level, but also businesses from small- to medium-sized, as well as much larger enterprise level clients.

"This acquisition enables us to provide our customers with extremely robust security solutions that are easy to integrate into existing infrastructures," added Young. "With the QSE Technology, we can address the emerging threats posed by quantum computing and ensure our clients are prepared for the future of digital security."

Unlike other quantum resilient entropy products available, Scope's QSE Technology product suite offers API-based quantum-resilient entropy as a service (SaaS) and encrypted cloud, on-premise, and decentralized storage solutions.

At its core, the platform provides a proprietary high-performance data-pipeline that can scale vertically and horizontally to protect private, business, and government applications with highly sensitive data in transit and at rest. The QSE Technology product suite uniquely protects digital assets against current and future cyber security threats and quantum-computing decryption attacks.

Now paired with its GEM platform, Scope AI provides a full suite of options to help into the quantum computing future. GEM's sophisticated object visual recognition capabilities are designed to offer businesses deeper insights and more accurate solutions, while now also being protected against potential cybersecurity threats presented by quantum computers of the future, today.

Powering the quantum computers of tomorrow is hardware developed today by NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), which is already accelerating quantum computing centers around the world with its CUDA-Q Platform. Much like the concerns being addressed by Scope's QSE Technology, NVIDIA's cuPQC library is bringing accelerated computing to developers working on cryptography for the age of quantum computing, by harnessing the parallelism of GPUs for their most demanding security algorithms.

"Securing data against quantum threats is a critically important problem, and we're excited to work with NVIDIA to optimize post-quantum cryptography," said Douglas Stebila, co-founder of the Open Quantum Safe project, a group spearheading work in the emerging field. NVIDIA is also collaborating with cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure on testing cuPQC.

"Different use cases will require a range of approaches for optimal acceleration," said Ben Packman, a senior vice president at PQShield. "We are delighted to explore cuPQC with NVIDIA."

Back in April, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and partners Quantinuum claimed to have made a breakthrough in quantum computing, making the concept of a commercial reality more reliable. Microsoft applied an error-correction algorithm that it wrote to Quantinuum's physical qubits, yielding about four reliable qubits from 30 physical ones. Microsoft said it plans to release the technology to its cloud computing customers in the coming months.

"We ran more than 14,000 individual experiments without a single error," said Jason Zander, Executive Vice President for Strategic Missions and Technologies for Microsoft, in an interview with Reuters. "That's up to 800 times better than anything on record."

Following up on completing its first test of an international VPN protected with quantum encryption along with Italian telecom provider Sparkle, Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ, ARQQW) recently announced the full commercial launch of a new feature of its Symmetric Key Agreement platform, the "Encryption Intelligence" service. Encryption Intelligence assists organizations in identifying network risks and developing mitigation plans to enhance their security posture against current and evolving cybersecurity threats. Within the announcement, Arqit reported it had secured its first paid contract for this feature with an international telecoms network operator.

"To fix a problem comprehensively, you need to know where it is," said David Williams, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Arqit. "Arqit Encryption Intelligence makes it very easy for CISOs to do this. Because of the Government requirement we saw rising demand for the service. We diagnose the scale of the problem, then fix it."

In the USA, National Security Memorandum 10 mandates organizations to compile an inventory of the cryptographic methods used in their networks to identify vulnerabilities to quantum computing attacks. This requirement is increasingly being adopted internationally. Arqit's Encryption Intelligence allows organizations to automate this inventory process. This product complements the Arqit Symmetric Key Agreement Platform, which addresses the issues identified by Encryption Intelligence.

Up in Canada, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) recently hosted a tour of Government Officials from the province of British Columbia of its Quantum Engineering Center of Excellence, to showcase its latest advancements in cutting-edge quantum technology and highlighted expansion of the Quantum Algorithm Institute (QAI) training program for Canadian students and researchers. The tour included Jagrup Brar, B.C.'s Minister of State for Trade, an Janet Routledge, B.C.'s Parliamentary Secretary for Labour.

"We are honoured to have Minister Brar and Parliamentary Secretary Routledge tour our lab to learn more about the incredible innovations coming from our Burnaby office," said Trevor Lanting, Chief Development Officer of D-Wave. "We believe that D-Wave is leading the quantum industry globally on technical, scientific, and commercial advancements, helping organisations solve complex problems, many of which are also faced by the province. We are also steadfast in our commitment to train the workforce of the future, and our relationship with QAI provides students access to needed training."

The tour came right after D-Wave was announced as a finalist for the GameChanger Ambition category at the BC Tech Association's upcoming Technology Impact Awards (TIAs), where winners will be announced on October 23, 2024. The award recognizes the game-changers of BC's tech sector who aren't afraid to address big problems, lead from the front, and use technology to build a better future.

Article Source: https://usanewsgroup.com/2024/04/26/the-currency-of-tomorrow-why-investing-in-cutting-edge-ai-recognition-tech-could-mean-big-money/

CONTACT:

USA NEWS GROUP

[email protected]

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for Scope AI Corp. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares Scope AI Corp., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Scope AI Corp. which were purchased as a part of a private placement. MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Scope AI Corp. at any time thereafter without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through further private placements and/or investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

SOURCE USA News Group