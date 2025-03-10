Quantum Computing Firm Xanadu Joins Forces with the University of Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md., March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The University of Maryland (UMD) and the global quantum computing firm Xanadu have established a strategic partnership to drive innovation, workforce development, and commercialization across the state of Maryland and the wider Mid-Atlantic region.

As part of this three-year agreement, Xanadu will become an industry partner in the National Quantum Laboratory (QLab) at UMD – a cutting-edge user facility that accelerates research and education for UMD units, regional partners, companies and global users. Through the QLab, Xanadu will provide priority access to its software tools, including quantum computer programming tool PennyLane, as well as its advanced photonic quantum technologies.

"UMD is committed to maintaining its leadership as a global hub for education, research, and innovation," said Norbert Linke, QLab Fellow and incoming Director. "This collaboration builds on UMD's 35+ year history as a leader in quantum information science and grows our vibrant ecosystem known as the "Capital of Quantum" with Xanadu's cutting-edge quantum computing products and expertise, creating a range of new opportunities for students, researchers, and quantum technology startups."

This collaboration with Xanadu expands QLab's offerings, enabling experiential learning for students and researchers while preparing the next generation of experts needed for the emerging quantum computing industry. Specifically, this QLab partnership will support several programs that are growing the Capital of Quantum ecosystem, including students in the Quantum Machine Learning First-Year Immersive Research Experience ( QML FIRE ) and companies and entrepreneurs in the Quantum Startup Foundry . Additionally, QLab user feedback will inform the continuous improvement of Xanadu products.

"Xanadu's mission to deliver useful and accessible quantum computers aligns seamlessly with UMD's educational and research goals," said Christian Weedbrook, CEO of Xanadu. "Together, we are advancing quantum science and technologies that will benefit industries not just in Maryland, not just in the United States, but globally."

A Shared Vision for Quantum Innovation



UMD is recognized as a world-class research institution pushing the boundaries of quantum information science and technology. The University continues to drive education and innovation through initiatives like the QLab, the Quantum Startup Foundry and Quantum Machine Learning First-Year Immersive Research Experience, as well as programs that seek to foster interdisciplinary research, workforce development, and the rapid commercialization of quantum technologies. Visit quantum.umd.edu.

Xanadu, founded in 2016, is on a mission to make quantum computing useful and available to people everywhere. Best known for its pioneering work in photonic quantum computing, Xanadu is one of just three organizations worldwide to demonstrate quantum computational advantage. Its open-source quantum computing programming platform, PennyLane, has become a cornerstone of academic research and application development around the world. Visit xanadu.ai or follow on X (formerly Twitter) @XanaduAI .

Together, Xanadu and the QLab are poised to unlock the transformative potential of quantum computing in pharmaceuticals, energy, national defense and beyond. Through collaborative education, joint research, and market acceleration activities, this partnership will solidify the UMD-led Capital of Quantum as a leading global hub for QIS and technology.

