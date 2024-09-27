Quantum Computing and AI Providing Boosts to Both Data and Physical Security

USA News Group Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 27, 2024 /CNW/ -- USA News Group – While the world is already witnessing a revolution in artificial intelligence (AI) tools, how tech is applied to our security is about to change. With the rise of upcoming quantum computing power, cybersecurity leaders in the USA are hard at work studying the systems and technology that can withstand the oncoming wave potential new threats to data security. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) recently published the world's first three official post-quantum cryptographic algorithms and tools designed to protect against future attacks. Meanwhile, in the wake of the 2024 Olympic Games, AI also had an impact on event security. Several tech developers are currently working on AI-powered security for the future, with recent developments coming from Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF), Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI), Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT), Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV),and Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRDO).

Reflecting a strategic evolution beyond AI into a broader spectrum of cutting-edge technologies, Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) recently announced its name change, moving on from its former Scope AI moniker. The name change came swiftly from the company's recent closing of its quantum security technology acquisition, the QSE Quantum Gateway.

"Our new name better reflects the company's evolution," said James Young, CEO of Scope Technologies. "While AI remains a core part of our business, we are now a broader technologies company, actively developing innovative solutions in data security, quantum security and AI neural networks. This rebranding aligns with our mission to provide advanced technological solutions that meet the growing demands of businesses across multiple industries."

Now in its ongoing drive for innovation, Scope Technologies is upgrading the QSE platform by integrating its proprietary AI neural networks and advanced visual recognition capabilities. Recently Scope announced improved QSE scalability and speed. These enhancements will significantly boost the platform's ability to identify potential threats and secure data with greater speed and precision, solidifying Scope Technologies' position as a frontrunner in the quantum security industry.

Another tech developer working to improve quantum computing capabilities is Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI, RGTIW), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, which recently introduced a novel chip fabrication process for scalable, high performing quantum processing units (QPUs), dubbed Alternating-Bias Assisted Annealing (ABAA). The new process was detailed in a paper recently published in Nature Communications Materials. According to Rigetti, ABAA allows for more precise qubit frequency targeting, enabling improved execution of 2-qubit gates and improvement in performance, which both contribute to higher fidelity. Rigetti is already leveraging this technique to fabricate chips for its QPUs, including the NoveraTM QPU, and the upcoming AnkaaTM-3 system.

"We've long known that having our own foundry is a tremendous asset to our chip design and fabrication processes," said Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, CEO of Rigetti. "Introducing the ABAA technique is a perfect example of our ability to rapidly test and implement new methods to improve our capabilities. We believe this new technique strengthens our path to scaling to even higher qubit count systems with greater control over our qubit performance."

AI and tech innovation is not only improving data security, but physical security as well.

For example, cloud-connected operations experts Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) recently announced it had vastly improved the safety of fleet operations by implementing advanced AI solutions for Lanes Group (the UK's largest provider of wastewater solutions). As per the release, Lanes Group saw its safety scores improved by 72% and a boost in driver engagement, after eight months with Samsara.

"The number one priority for our customers is getting their drivers home safe at night, and at Samsara, we're committed to helping them achieve that goal," said Philip van der Wilt, SVP and GM EMEA at Samsara. "With Lanes Group providing vital services up and down the UK, having full visibility of its fleet has been key to transforming its day-to-day operations. But, our approach doesn't just provide better visibility into safety—it enables behavioural and cultural change that ultimately saves lives."

Also in Europe, AI-based screening security technology company Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) recently announced how it helped to protect European events this summer. In particular, Evolv served as a security screening provider for one of the world's largest global sporting competitions that took place in Europe, screening over five million people, including 10,000 competing athletes, fans and media.

Prior to the announcement, Evolv was awarded a patent issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) that covers the differentiating technology used in its flagship Evolv Express offering. Launched in 2019, Evolv Express leverages cutting-edge sensor technology and artificial intelligence to accurately identify and differentiate various potential threats from everyday objects like phones and keys. Its primary goal is to efficiently screen visitors while minimizing entry point delays and maintaining smooth traffic flow.

"The technology covered by this patent is foundational to Evolv Express and what we believe sets us apart from other weapons detection systems," said Michael Ellenbogen, co-founder and chief innovation officer at Evolv Technology. "The patent reminds us how important innovation is to drive advancement in the physical security industry, which, until Evolv Express, had remained relatively unchanged over the past 100 years."

Helping for better connection and speed for data transfers, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRDO) is set to showcase its optical solutions at the upcoming 25th China Intenrational Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE). Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved energy efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements throughout the data infrastructure market.

"Credo is excited to showcase our latest 400G and 800G optical DSP innovations for AI networking, where we can connect with our customers from around the globe," said Chris Collins, Associate Vice President of Marketing for Credo. "CIOE is renowned for bringing together the best and brightest in the optoelectronics industry, and I look forward to meeting with our customers to align our cutting-edge solutions with their evolving needs."

Credo is also coming off releasing positive Q2 FY2025 financial results, that included revenue of $59.7 million, representing a growth of 70% year over year.

Article Source: https://usanewsgroup.com/2024/04/26/the-currency-of-tomorrow-why-investing-in-cutting-edge-ai-recognition-tech-could-mean-big-money/

