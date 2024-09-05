Quandri Announces Personal Lines Renewal Intelligence Platform with Renewal Reviews and Policy Requoting Capabilities

Quandri's AI-driven platform automates repetitive tasks, boosts broker productivity, increases retention rates and unlocks insights from brokerages' personal lines book of business.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Quandri Technologies, Inc. has launched its Personal Lines Renewal Intelligence Platform, an AI-powered application that automates existing broker management system (BMS) workflows to help increase staff productivity, and provide brokerage management teams with data-driven insights on their existing book of business. Compatible with the Applied Epic BMS, Quandri's platform includes two core capabilities: Renewal Reviews, which automatically identifies and notifies the broker of key insights during the renewal process, and Policy Requoting, which automatically offers multiple competitive quotes when a premium increase is detected.

Jackson Fregeau, Quandri's co-founder and CEO, highlighted the platform's potential, stating, "Brokerages are struggling with keeping on the management personal lines book of business. The workload and stress is increasing and is becoming overwhelming. Our platform addresses this challenge by turning a persistent issue into an opportunity for growth. Brokers can now engage with clients more effectively and efficiently, thanks to Quandri's proactive, data-driven insights."

Unlike other insurtech solutions that require brokers to manually perform tasks, the Quandri platform offers a service-as-a-software model, automating task completion using AI and robotic process automation (RPA) without broker intervention. Additionally, the platform unlocks access to policy data so that brokerages can easily identify trends across carriers, regions, and team performance, ultimately improving client servicing. The platform is designed for ease of use, enabling brokerages to configure it using their unique renewal parameters.

"Quandri's technology has been a real game changer for our brokerage," said Christa O'Neil, COO of McFarlan Rowlands Insurance Brokers Inc. "The platform enables us to be far more proactive when it comes to our personal lines renewals; the automation eliminates repetitive tasks and mitigates human-error, enabling our brokers to focus on more important work, while the insights and talking points make it easy for our team to identify upsell and cross-sell opportunities. We're excited to see what additional functionality the Quandri team will come up with next."

Quandri's platform is purpose-built to help brokerages eliminate repetitive work, prevent human errors, and enable cost-effective growth. Quandri's Renewal Reviews capability analyzes data from multiple sources, including carrier declaration pages and CSIO, in order to provide brokers with increased visibility into their renewals. The new Policy Requoting feature automatically generates competitive quotes during renewals based on criteria set by the brokerage, such as a premium increase over 10%. Jordan McDonald, COO of The Standard Insurance Brokers, and an early adopter of Quandri's Policy Requoting capability said this about the revolutionary new technology, "To me, Quandri's Policy Requoting capability is the most modern approach to delivering on the value proposition of a broker. It is efficient, it is enhanced, and ultimately it is what serves the client best."

Visit quandri.io for more information and pricing details on Quandri's Renewal Intelligence Platform.

About Quandri Technologies, Inc.

Quandri transforms the policy renewal process for personal lines insurance brokerages by automating time-consuming and repetitive tasks, identifying actionable policy insights and enabling insurance companies to achieve profitability and scale. Quandri's Renewal Intelligence Platform uses AI-enabled agents (a.k.a. bots) to accomplish manual, repetitive tasks within your Applied Epic BMS, which in turn enables your human agents to focus their efforts on more valuable work, such as calling clients and selling additional policies. Trusted by 5 of the 10 largest brokerages in Canada, you can learn more about Quandri's Renewal Intelligence Platform at quandri.io .

SOURCE Quandri

Chantielle MacFarlane, VP Marketing, Quandri, [email protected]