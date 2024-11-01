QUALITY SUITES LONDON SET TO TRANSITION TO COMFORT SUITES LONDON ON NOVEMBER 1, 2024

With convenient proximity to London International Airport and Highway 401, Comfort Suites London boasts an ideal location for travelers.

Comfort Suites London will offer:

118 spacious suites with modern furnishings, plush bedding, and upgraded amenities including flat-screen TVs and high-speed Wi-Fi

Complimentary Breakfast featuring hot breakfast items, fresh fruit, pastries, yogurts, cereal, and more

Amenities including free outdoor parking, an EV charging station, truck and bus parking, and a fitness room

Free Wi-Fi throughout hotel and guestrooms

Meeting room offering 900 square feet for meetings up to 30 persons

"We are thrilled to bring the Comfort Suites brand to London," said Mansoor Wadhwani, Founder & CEO of Diamond Canada Group. "Our team has worked tirelessly to create a hotel that combines modern design with unparalleled hospitality." "This property exemplifies our commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences and is a valuable addition to the vibrant London community."

"We are delighted to witness the transition of this hotel to the Comfort Suites," said Peggy Corbiell, Corporate Director of Sales & Marketing of Opal Hospitality.

COMFORT SUITES LONDON LEADERSHIP

Comfort Suites London will be under the leadership of General Manager Mandy Clutesi. In her role, Mandy will be directly responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the hotel, including overseeing the hotel's associates and ensuring guests encounter the thoughtful service for which the Comfort Suites brand is known.

For more information, please visit Choice Hotels Canada - Comfort Suites London.

About Choice Hotels

From Victoria, BC, to St. John's, NL, Choice Hotels Canada™ offers friendly, affordable, and comfortable stays across the country. As part of one of the largest international hotel chains, Choice Hotels® has built a strong reputation for providing high-value lodging options, ranging from limited to full service, in the economy to mid-scale markets. Committed to delivering the best possible experience at each location, Choice Hotels® has been a key part of the North American landscape since the 1930s. Today, its international presence has grown into Choice Hotels International®, one of the world's largest and most successful lodging franchisors, with over 7,000 hotels in 35 countries.

About Comfort Suites

Comfort Suites hotels provide a welcoming and comfortable environment designed to help today's multi-tasking traveler easily travel and relax. Guests can enjoy spacious guestrooms with distinct zones for sleep and work, along with 25% more space than traditional rooms. This extra space allows for added comfort, whether relaxing on the sofa, staying productive at the desk, or unwinding on premium bedding. Each suite is equipped with in-room refrigerators and microwaves for convenience. On-site amenities such as fitness centers and a marketplace to ensure that travelers have everything they need to feel both rested and ready for the day ahead.

About Diamond Canada Group

Diamond Canada Group is a family-owned real estate and hospitality company based in Toronto. After several successful decades in the Toronto retail industry, the family founded the company in 2016, focusing on high-potential hotel properties in London, Ontario. Diamond Canada Group places guest satisfaction at the heart of its hotel operations, with over 75 dedicated team members committed to delivering exceptional service in every client interaction. Guided by these core values, the company has partnered with Choice Hotels to design and redevelop the newly renovated Comfort Suites in London.

About Opal Hospitality

Opal Hospitality is a leader in the management, development, and programming of exceptional lifestyle hospitality spaces. Backed by extensive industry experience, the company is uniquely positioned to collaboratively create and manage spaces that reflect casual luxury and foster a strong sense of community.

Their comprehensive approach spans all facets of hospitality, from financial and brand development to operations. By identifying key opportunities, Opal Hospitality develops efficient, cost-effective strategies to maximize margins, reduce costs, and enhance profitability. As preferred managers for Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott, Best Western, and Choice hotels, they bring a world-class standard to every project. In recognition of their excellence, Opal Hospitality has been recognized as the 2024 Pinnacle Award recipient for Regional Company of the Year and was named Hilton's 2020 New Developer of the Year in Canada.

Mandy Clutesi General Manager, Comfort Suites London, 1120 Dearness Dr, London, ON N6E 1N9, (519) 980-1024, [email protected]