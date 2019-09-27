Quality Green Inc. Partners with Clever Leaves to Import Commercial CBD Oils and Isolate Produced from Colombia

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW/ -- Quality Green Inc. ("Quality Green™") today announced that it entered into a supply agreement with Clever Leaves, a leading Colombian licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, hemp and extract products, to import CBD in the form of oils and isolates from Colombia. This partnership stands to be the first commercial hemp-derived CBD export from Colombia to Canada.

Initially, the focus will be on full-spectrum CBD oil and isolates. This will allow for the Company to expand its portfolio by creating products in the health and wellness space to service both the Canadian market and beyond. The Company is currently in the process of pursuing the necessary permits required for a Canadian company to import CBD products from another country.

"Joining forces with Clever Leaves is an important milestone for us, as well as the medical cannabis industry at large," said Robert Dziedzic, CEO of Quality Green. "We are quickly ramping up the build-out of our cultivation site to grow today's highest quality THC cannabis strains and, with this new partnership, we can now incorporate novel CBD products into our emerging portfolio. Our partnership with Clever Leaves is a critical step forward in our mission to build Quality Green into a leading international cannabis player. Integrating this CBD line will enable Quality Green's consumers the opportunity to share in the benefits that CBD has to offer."

Andrés Fajardo, CEO of Clever Leaves commented, "The decision to work with Quality Green was made based off the company's strong foundation in the regulated Canadian cannabis market and its professionalism in creating high-end cannabis derived products for medical patients. Our eyes have been set on Canada since it has proved itself as a pioneering nation in the integration of cannabis into mainstream markets. Clever Leaves is pleased to deliver top-quality CBD concentrated products for Quality Green, a move that brings Colombia and Canada closer so we may work together to trailblaze the CBD consumer space."

Clever Leaves is a vertically integrated Colombian company, legally licensed to cultivate and extract medical cannabis and hemp oil. Clever Leaves is currently cultivating over 1.5 million square feet of greenhouses under Good Agricultural and Collection Practices (GACP). The cultivation facilities are expanding to 2.5 million square feet by the end of 2019 with the goal of reaching 10 million square feet by 2021. The Company has been certified with Colombian Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) INVIMA after inspection of its top-of-the-line extraction facility and is in the process of being certified with European Good Manufacturing Practices (EU GMP). The facility is capable of extracting 24,000 kilograms of dried flower with expansion underway to increase extraction capacity to 324,000 kilograms of dried flower per year, by early 2020. The Company is already one of the world's largest hemp and medical cannabis producers with over 450 employees.

Founded in 2013, Quality Green is a licensed cultivator under the Cannabis Act (Canada), and strives for the perfect trifecta of optimized production efficiency, best practices, and standards, to result in the finest product. With an extensive expansion plan and a clear vision across all channels of their business, Quality Green is poised to capture vast opportunities within the cannabis space. With considerable momentum and a team focused on delivering on strategy and innovation, Quality Green demonstrates its commitment to owning its position as a leading cannabis producer.

