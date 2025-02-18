Quadshift Announces $23 Million Growth Equity Investment Led by BDC Growth Equity Partners

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Quadshift Inc. ("Quadshift"), a leading acquirer of vertically focused B2B software has secured up to $23 million in growth equity funding to accelerate its acquisition of leading software businesses.

The all-equity, all-primary round was led by BDC Growth Equity Partners ("BDC Growth Equity") with participation from Celtic House Venture Partners ("Celtic House") and other minority investors.

Founded in 2017, Quadshift has emerged as the preferred home for founders seeking a sale of their high-quality, mission-critical, vertically focused B2B software businesses. The company focuses on building strong, independent platform businesses through talent acquisition from strategic acquisitions and supports the growth of professional functions within those platforms by offering strategic guidance, best practices, and specialized hands-on resources.

John Paterson, CEO of Quadshift, commented, "Quadshift has spent years building an impressive deal-sourcing engine while cultivating a talented group of industry leaders and a specialized corporate team. Our strong operating company leadership, combined with corporate expertise in finance, back office, marketing, sales, IT, product development, and other critical functions, gives us a competitive edge. This advantage makes Quadshift a preferred buyer for top vertical market software companies and enhances value creation post-closing. We are excited to partner with BDC Growth Equity and Celtic House to accelerate our vision."

Quadshift leverages AI to drive a leading-edge approach to sourcing and executing deals, simplifying and expediting the deal process for founders with the option to either exit completely or maintain significant upside as shareholders of a large, rapidly growing software company. The funding will accelerate the conversion of Quadshift's acquisition pipeline and position the company for long-term success.

Michael Notto, Partner at BDC Growth Equity Partners, added, "We are proud to support Quadshift and its team in the next phase of the company's growth journey. Quadshift is a resonating fit with BDC Growth Equity's mandate to support Canadian entrepreneurs, and we look forward to our partnership and helping the team drive growth through both continued acquisitions and organic initiatives. We have been consistently impressed by the sophistication of the platform as well as the differentiated go-to-market approach and are highly confident in the vision and prospects ahead."

"We are pleased to partner with lead investor BDC Growth Equity in backing Quadshift's mission to be the preferred acquirer of vertically focused B2B software businesses," said David Adderley, Managing Partner, Celtic House. "Unlike traditional software consolidators, John and his team at Quadshift are redefining the model by leveraging AI, modern SaaS tools, and RevOps to drive synergies, accelerate growth, and enhance margins across its expanding portfolio."

Origin Merchant Securities Inc. served as financial advisor to Quadshift with respect to this transaction.

About Quadshift

Toronto-based Quadshift acquires and operates software companies across a variety of vertical markets. For more information, visit www.Quadshift.io.

About BDC Growth Equity Partners

BDC Growth Equity Partners is a division of BDC Capital, the investment arm of BDC, Canada's Business Development Bank. With over $7 billion under management, BDC Capital serves as a strategic partner to the country's most innovative firms. It offers businesses a full spectrum of capital, from seed investments to growth equity as well as ownership transition solutions, supporting Canadian entrepreneurs who have the ambition to stand out on the world stage. Visit www.bdc.ca/capital.

About Celtic House Venture Partners

Drawing from its 20 years of experience as an active investor in technology and innovation, Celtic House Venture Partners collaborates with exceptional founding teams with strong track records and a data-driven mindset to build category-leading technology companies. These collective efforts have resulted in over 25 IPO and M&A transactions. For more information, visit http://www.celtic.vc.

