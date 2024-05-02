QUADREAL PROPERTY GROUP AND FAIRGROUNDS PUBLIC RACKET CLUB BRING CANADA'S FIRST PUBLIC PADEL AND PICKLEBALL CLUB TO ASSEMBLY PARK IN VAUGHAN

Launching May 17, 2024, the new Assembly Park location will offer nine pickleball courts and one padel court with free membership and no initiation fee. The club is available to all ages and levels at an hourly rate, and will also have a coaches' corner, community events, and branded merchandise for purchase.

"In the last few years, we've seen a cultural shift to activities that offer more social and emotional value," said co-founder of Fairgrounds Drummond Munro, also co-founder of Superette. "Fairgrounds fosters community by providing social spaces for experience seekers through the power of sport. As padel gains traction in Canada and moves into the cultural mainstream, we want to introduce it to more people in an inclusive way that everyone can enjoy."

The launch kicks off a full slate of summer activities hosted at Assembly Park over the next few months. Assembly Park is more than just a gathering space—it's a vibrant community hub designed to bring people together, cultivate creativity, and build lasting memories.

"Assembly Park continues to make its mark on Vaughan community with exciting on-site events and activations," said Chrystal Burns, Executive Vice President, Canadian Retail, QuadReal Property Group. "With the success of the Cloverdale location, we are thrilled to meet the demand for padel and pickleball through our partnership with Fairgrounds that reflects a shared vision of creating spaces that enrich the social fabric of the community."

The addition of Fairgrounds allows for community members to give shape to a perfect day and a meaningful life in Vaughan's creative district. More than a cultural destination, Assembly Park is a soulful community constructed on building blocks of creativity – poised to reimagine the way we live, work, play and come together in a diverse urban centre.

"Assembly Park is a thoughtfully designed community located in the heart of the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre (VMC). Since launch two years ago, we have integrated with local partners to activate ongoing programming for both residents and visitors to Assembly Park. We are so proud to continue developing this incredible project and invite both Vaughan residents and visitors alike to witness Assembly Park evolve and transform into a hub of creativity," said Jay Claggett, Senior Vice President, Development, QuadReal Property Group.

Fairgrounds co-founder Matt Rubinoff, also founder of Stackt Market , adds, "What better place than an innovative cultural mecca like Assembly Park. It's a 15-minute city that provides easier access, more health and wellness for people and the environment, and allows less commuting and more community. The concept is made for Fairgrounds' values and mission. Thanks to QuadReal, we have the perfect location and partner."

Fairgrounds will host a free-to-play weekend at Assembly Park on May 17 - May 20 with activations, coaches' corner, and the Fairgrounds resident DJ. Become a free member and reserve your spot on the court as of May 7 at https://www.visitfairgrounds.com/become-a-member

ABOUT ASSEMBLY PARK

Located in the South Vaughan Metropolitan Centre, Assembly Park is on its way to becoming a multifaceted mixed-use community rich in diverse and modern housing options. Led by QuadReal Property Group, Assembly Park will transform into a 83-acre master planned community. Assembly Park is designed to exemplify authentic, urban living. The community is effortlessly connected to the most compelling destinations in the GTA via Vaughan's newest TTC subway stop and the Viva Rapid Transit system. This is a singular community in the region, poised to become a pedestrian-first hub of cultural activity, rich in diverse entertainment, shopping and dining options. It all comes together at Assembly Park.

Visit www.assemblypark.ca to learn more about all event updates.

ABOUT FAIRGROUNDS

Fairgrounds is redefining racket and social clubs in Canada through a network of democratic facilities located across the country. By taking a community-first approach, Fairgrounds is engaging players of all levels, ages and abilities through free-play and drop-in opportunities, in-person events, social networking and retail spaces offering equipment, apparel and lifestyle items. Fairgrounds was founded in 2022 by a team of Canada's top forward-thinking entrepreneurs that includes Matt Rubinoff, founder of Stackt Market and Drummond Munro, co-founder of Superette.

See visitfairgrounds.com for other future Fairgrounds locations.

About QuadReal Property Group QuadReal Property Group is a global real estate investment, operating and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Its assets under management are $73.8 billion. From its foundation in Canada as a full-service real estate operating company, QuadReal has expanded its capabilities to invest in equity and debt in both the public and private markets. QuadReal invests directly, via programmatic partnerships and through operating platforms in which it holds an ownership interest.

QuadReal seeks to deliver strong investment returns while creating sustainable environments that bring value to the people and communities it serves. Now and for generations to come.

QuadReal: Excellence lives here.

www.quadreal.com

For further information: Please contact Faulhaber for Assembly Park Media Inquiries: Natalie Sarkic, [email protected] | 647-529-9080; For Fairgrounds Media Inquiries: Sarah Lindenberg, All My Friends Agency, [email protected] | 647-200-1820; For QuadReal Media Inquiries: Hannah Wanlin, QuadReal Property Group, [email protected] | 416-881-5129

SOURCE QuadReal Property Development