QuadFi secures financing from CWB Maxium Financial to provide personalized loans to new Canadians

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - QuadFi, the mission-driven global fintech firm headquartered in Canada, is delighted to announce a momentous consumer loan purchasing agreement of $20 million with CWB Maximum Financial. This funding paves the way for QuadFi to provide personal loans to newcomers with limited credit history but promising financial potential, solidifying QuadFi's commitment to innovation and customer-centric financial solutions. This facility marks a significant milestone for QuadFi, underlining the company's unwavering dedication to empowering individuals with diverse financial backgrounds.

Dr. Manny Nikjoo, CEO of QuadFi, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "We have made remarkable strides in optimizing our cost structure and strengthening our balance sheet over the past few years. With a solid foundation in place, we are thrilled to enhance our capital access through this purchasing facility, enabling us to extend a helping hand to our customers while creating profitable opportunities for our valued investors. This credit facility grants Quad-Fi the added financial flexibility needed to respond swiftly to current market conditions and embark on our next phase of growth with unwavering confidence."

QuadFi's COO, Mehdi Ghaffari, further emphasized the significance of this facility, stating, " By utilizing cutting-edge technologies, harnessing alternative data, and securing this funding, we are poised to expand our offerings, making a positive impact on the lives of newcomers to Canada and supporting their journey to financial success."

Working with CWB Maxium Financial enables QuadFi to take steps to fill the void in the financial market, ensuring that newcomers with limited credit history are not excluded from accessing essential financial services. By utilizing cutting-edge technologies, harnessing alternative data, and securing this funding, Quad-Fi is committed to providing efficient and inclusive financial solutions that cater to the unique needs of their diverse clientele.

"We're excited to work with the QuadFi team and to help them achieve success," says Ted Hopkinson, Senior Vice-President, Specialty Finance, CWB Financial Group. "With a technology-forward approach to lending and a commitment to bringing inclusive credit offerings to new Canadians and recent graduates, they have a unique business fuelled by a principled ambition that we expect will lead to continued growth."

This facility represents the culmination of QuadFi's mission to foster financial inclusivity and promote economic growth for all. By providing newcomers with personalized personal loan solutions, QuadFi is striving to create a positive and lasting impact on the Canadian economy and the lives of individuals seeking a fresh start in the country.

About QuadFi:

QuadFi is a mission-driven global fintech firm headquartered in Canada, committed to empowering individuals with innovative financial solutions and fostering financial inclusivity worldwide. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a customer-centric approach, QuadFi aims to unlock financial opportunities and drive positive change in the communities it serves.

For more information, contact Mehdi Ghaffari, [email protected]

About CWB Maxium Financial:

For more information about CWB Maxium Financial, visit their website.

About CWB Financial Group:

CWB is the only full-service financial institution in Canada with a strategic focus to meet the unique financial needs of businesses and their owners. We provide nation-wide full-service business and personal banking, specialized financing, comprehensive wealth management offerings, and trust services. Our teams deliver a uniquely proactive and differentiated level of service to clients in targeted industries where we have deep expertise. Clients choose CWB for our highly personalized service, specialized expertise, customized solutions and faster response times.

As a public company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), CWB trades under the symbols "CWB" (common shares), "CWB.PR.B" (Series 5 preferred shares) and "CWB.PR.D" (Series 9 preferred shares). We are firmly committed to the responsible creation of value for all our stakeholders and our approach to sustainability will support our continued success. Learn more at www.cwb.com.

SOURCE Quad-Fi Inc