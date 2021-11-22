Qtrade launches real-time account opening for self-directed investors

New and existing clients can now access their account within minutes of completing an application

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Qtrade Direct Investing™ has launched real-time account opening functionality, empowering both new and existing clients to quickly open and access a new Qtrade account within minutes.

Previously, opening a new account required two to three business days. Now, Qtrade clients can access their new account within minutes of completing an application.

Real-time account opening takes advantage of technology that automates key steps in the account-opening process, particularly client ID verification and authentication. It's the latest enhancement from Qtrade, a broker known for continuous innovation, reliability and an unwavering commitment to client service.

"More Canadians than ever want to make their own investment decisions. Whether they are new or experienced investors, Qtrade is focused on empowering them to execute on their decisions quickly and with confidence," said Christine Zalzal, Senior Vice-President, Head of Qtrade and VirtualWealth®. "We know Qtraders will appreciate getting their account opened almost instantaneously when they apply," she said.

Clients will experience real-time account opening for a wide range of individual and joint accounts, including Cash, RRSP and TFSA, provided their application is complete and in good order.

About Qtrade

Qtrade offers self-directed investors a choice of platforms to achieve their financial goals. Qtrade Direct Investing is among Canada's top-ranked online trading platforms, having secured more than 23 first place wins over the past 16 years in industry evaluations of online brokerages. It is currently rated the number one online broker by The Globe and Mail. VirtualWealth is an online automated investment solution that matches investors with well-diversified portfolios of ETFs or mutual funds, based on their risk profile, and then automatically manages that portfolio for them.

With more than 20 years' experience, Qtrade operates direct to consumer and through over 200 strategic partnerships with some of Canada's largest financial services institutions. Qtrade believes that Canadian do-it-yourself investors should have confidence in their financial decisions, confidence in the tools we provide to help them make those decisions and confidence in the support we offer.

Online brokerage services are offered through Qtrade Direct Investing, a division of Credential Qtrade Securities Inc. Qtrade and Qtrade Direct Investing are trade names and trademarks of Aviso Wealth.

Visit qtrade.ca for more information.

About Aviso Wealth

Aviso Wealth is a national, integrated financial services company with over $95 billion in assets under administration and management. Aviso Wealth is owned by the Credit Union Centrals, The Co-operators / CUMIS and Desjardins. Aviso Wealth's MFDA-regulated dealer, full-service IIROC-regulated dealer, and insurance agencies support thousands of financial advisors at 150 credit unions across Canada. Aviso Wealth's asset manager, NEI Investments, is a Canadian leader in Responsible Investment funds and portfolios which are available through a national network of advisors.

Visit aviso.ca for more information

Online brokerage services are offered through Qtrade Direct Investing, a division of Credential Qtrade Securities Inc. Qtrade and Qtrade Direct Investing are trade names and trademarks of Aviso Wealth Inc. and its subsidiaries. VirtualWealth is a trade name of Credential Qtrade Securities Inc. NEI Investments is a registered trademark of Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

SOURCE Qtrade Investor

For further information: Luba Czyrsky, Senior Manager, Social Media & Public Relations, 647-522-6783, [email protected]