Qtrade Investor ranks among the best in annual MoneySense survey of online brokerages

VANCOUVER, June 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Qtrade Investor is once again ranked among Canada's best online brokers in the latest annual survey by MoneySense, which was published on June 20.

In the survey, compiled in partnership with Glenn Lacoste from Surviscor, the reviewers note: "Qtrade continued to innovate and remains near the front of the pack in our 2019 ranking," adding that, "Qtrade does things well across the board and adapts fast to new advances in the industry."

Qtrade Investor scored highest in user experience and placed second for ETFs and market data.

Over the past three years, Qtrade Investor has continuously placed first or second in the MoneySense survey, and this recognition follows Qtrade's recent strong results in rankings by The Globe and Mail and Surviscor.

"The results of the MoneySense survey reflect our commitment to improving the financial well-being of Canadians," said Bill Packham, President and CEO of Aviso Wealth, the parent company of Qtrade Investor. "Our team works hard to provide our clients with exceptional value, a best-in-class trading environment and outstanding client service."

"At Qtrade Investor, we're dedicated to listening to our clients, understanding their needs, and continuously improving in all the areas that matter to self-directed investors," said Joel Bernard, Senior Vice President of Online Brokerage, Digital Wealth and Business Development with Aviso Wealth. "We've recently made a number of significant enhancements to our platform and service, and the positive reaction we're seeing from clients and industry experts alike is gratifying and encouraging."

Among recent enhancements were research resources and goal-setting tools that help investors make informed decisions. Other improvements include:

Addition of "How-to" videos and self-help options for client service

U.S. dollar eTransfer

Optimized stock search with predictive text

Income View displays recent and future income events

Online in-kind stock transfer to RSPs and TFSAs

User-friendly "Guide me" mini tutorials to show clients how to navigate the site and carry out key functions

About Qtrade Investor

Known for its easy-to-use online and mobile investing platforms and outstanding client service, Qtrade Investor has consistently been ranked among Canada's top online brokerages for the past 12 years. Qtrade gives clients access to a wide range of investments and account types, all at competitive prices, along with extensive research and trading tools—making it a trusted choice for beginners and seasoned investors alike. Qtrade Investor is part of Aviso Wealth, a national, integrated financial services company, with over $60 billion in assets. Qtrade Investor is a division of Credential Qtrade Securities Inc., Member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund. For more information about Qtrade, visit www.qtrade.ca/investor.

SOURCE Qtrade Investor

For further information: media contacts: Kira Smylie, Public Relations Manager, Aviso Wealth. Email: ksmylie@neiinvestments.com; Tel: 416.933.6263; Amie Lauder, Senior Consultant, NATIONAL Public Relations. Email: alauder@national.ca; Tel: 416.586.1943