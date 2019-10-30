Qtrade Investor integrates Wealthscope 'Portfolio Score' analytics tool

Portfolio Score grades the health of Qtrade clients' portfolios based on five pillars of investment performance

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Qtrade Investor, part of Aviso Wealth, announced today it has partnered with Wealthscope, a leading portfolio and planning analytics provider, to launch 'Portfolio Score' on its platform. This portfolio analysis tool—the most comprehensive available from a Canadian online brokerage—enables investors to quickly analyze their portfolio holdings so they can make well-informed trading decisions. It provides an objective, holistic picture of how a portfolio is built and how it can perform in all market scenarios.

"Investors not only want results, they also want assurance that their investment portfolio is well-constructed and not unduly exposed to risk," said Christine Zalzal, SVP, Head of Online Brokerage & Digital Wealth at Aviso Wealth. "Portfolio Score identifies any potential risks and flags where they are in the simplest and clearest format possible. By providing investors with this powerful tool to assess the appropriateness of their investment mix, they can make more objective, informative decisions and feel confident that their portfolio is working for them, regardless of what's happening in the markets."

Portfolio Score is a portfolio health check that helps investors gain a better understanding of their risk exposures by comparing their portfolio's performance against domestic and global benchmarks. The tool also evaluates investors' securities—Canadian/U.S. stocks, ETFs and Canadian mutual funds—and grades overall portfolio performance across five key dimensions:

Downside Protection

Performance

Diversification

Income

Low Fees

"Continued uncertainty around market volatility has left investors feeling worried about whether they are on track to reach their short-and long-term goals," said Pauline Shum Nolan, CEO and Co-founder of Wealthscope. "Portfolio Score was developed as a solution to help mitigate these fears and encourage investors to recognize risks and opportunities so that they can optimize their asset allocation mix. We are pleased to integrate the tool into Qtrade Investor's award-winning platform."

Key features of Portfolio Score include:

Assessment of portfolio diversification and level of risk exposure across multiple classifications including asset class and sector.

Drill down on each individual investment pillar and rebalance or adjust the portfolio as needed.

Comprehensive portfolio analytics such as: historical returns and volatility, risk-adjusted ratios to evaluate portfolio performance during market downturns, yield and management fees analysis.

Customized performance comparison against Canadian and global market benchmarks.

Qtrade Investor is the first online brokerage to fully integrate this tool into its client site. This means that when there are changes to an investor's portfolio, their score will automatically update on their Portfolio Score tab. This new level of functionality is now available as a complimentary service for all Qtrade Investor clients, which reinforces our commitment to continuous innovation and empowerment of investors to reach their financial goals.

"Portfolio score has made such a positive impact on the way I manage my Qtrade account. Its diversification tools and analysis make it so easy for me to rebalance my portfolio," said Christopher L., Qtrade Investor client and Portfolio Score beta participant. "Plus, I am able to get a clear view into how my performance compares to equivalent Canadian or global benchmarks which I find invaluable."

Qtrade Investor plans to integrate several additional tools offered by Wealthscope into its platform by early 2020.

About Aviso Wealth

Aviso Wealth is a national, integrated financial services company, with over $60 billion in assets. Aviso Wealth is owned by the Credit Union Centrals, The Co-operators/CUMIS and Desjardins. Our MFDA-regulated dealers, full-service IIROC-regulated dealer, and insurance agencies support thousands of financial advisors at hundreds of credit unions across Canada. Our award-winning online brokerage, Qtrade Investor, and our automated investing platform, VirtualWealth, give Canadians flexible choices for building their wealth. Our asset manager, NEI Investments, is a Canadian leader in Responsible Investment funds and portfolios, which are available through a national network of advisors. Aviso Wealth also provides custodial services and carrying broker services, through Aviso Correspondent Partners, to independent financial organizations, including trust companies, insurance companies, investment dealers, portfolio managers and financial planning firms. Aviso Wealth has major operations in Vancouver and Toronto, along with regional offices across Canada. More information about Aviso Wealth is available at www.aviso.ca

About Wealthscope:

Wealthscope is a service of PW Portfolio Analytics Inc., a privately-owned financial technology company in Toronto. The team has substantial expertise in applied statistics, portfolio management, and big data analytics. Wealthscope solutions include a suite of advanced portfolio and risk analytics, unique portfolio builders, and integrated planning tools. For more information, please visit www.wealthscope.ca

SOURCE Qtrade Investor

For further information: Media Contact: Greg DiTomaso, Director, NATIONAL Capital Markets, Email: GDiTomaso@national.ca, Tel: 416-586-1964