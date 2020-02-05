Qtrade Investor claims top spot in The Globe and Mail annual survey of online brokerages

VANCOUVER, Feb. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Qtrade Investor has once again been ranked as the best Online Brokerage in Canada in an annual survey by The Globe and Mail, which was published on January 31, 2020. Qtrade was the only online brokerage to achieve an overall 'A+' rating, an achievement that helped clinch its tenth first-place win.

In his review, Personal Finance Columnist Rob Carrick says of Qtrade, "No other broker is good in so many different areas and no other broker makes such consistent year-by-year improvements."

"What impresses about Qtrade is its attention to details in supplying almost all the features investors need to be successful," he said.

Over the past 14 years, Qtrade Investor has consistently placed first or second in The Globe's review. This year marks the twenty-first anniversary of The Globe's rankings.

"In the online brokerage space, competition continues to intensify," said Bill Packham, President and CEO of Aviso Wealth, the parent organization of Qtrade Investor. "The fact that Qtrade Investor continues to lead the industry speaks highly of our team's commitment, professionalism, ability to innovate, and competitive spirit."

Christine Zalzal, SVP, Head of Online and Digital Wealth added, "This is an even sweeter win because of the heavy investment made by industry players this past year. The award truly demonstrates that we are continuing to deliver on our key purpose—to create a consistent, rewarding experience in the many ways we serve our clients both online and offline."

Recent enhancements to Qtrade's platform include portfolio analytics tools that help investors better understand where their portfolios perform well, and where there are opportunities for improvement. Other new features include:

New Portfolio Score, which gives a client's portfolio a health-check by analyzing and grading its performance across five financial dimensions

News service powered by Dow Jones

Sector-specific newsletters with pricing predictions from Trading Central

Expanded offering of USD DRIP-eligible securities

Spousal USD RRSP and RRIF products

Updated options trading to enhance real-time information

Redesigned and expanded ETF and Stock Screeners

This recognition is the latest in a series of recent wins for Qtrade Investor, including Best Online Brokerage and Best Customer Service Experience, both from Surviscor.

About Qtrade Investor

Known for its easy-to-use online and mobile investing platforms and outstanding client service, Qtrade Investor has consistently been ranked among Canada's top online brokerages for the past 14 years. Qtrade gives clients access to a wide range of investments and account types, all at competitive prices, along with extensive research and trading tools—making it a trusted choice for beginners and seasoned investors alike. Part of Aviso Wealth, Qtrade Investor is a division of Credential Qtrade Securities Inc., Member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund.

About Aviso Wealth

Aviso Wealth is a national, integrated financial services company, with approximately $65 billion in assets under administration and management. Aviso Wealth is owned by the Credit Union Centrals, The Co-operators/CUMIS and Desjardins. Our MFDA-regulated dealers, full-service IIROC-regulated dealer, and insurance agencies support thousands of financial advisors at hundreds of credit unions across Canada. Our award-winning online brokerage, Qtrade Investor, and our automated investing platform, VirtualWealth, give Canadians flexible choices for building their wealth. Our asset manager, NEI Investments, is a Canadian leader in Responsible Investment funds and portfolios, which are available through a national network of advisors. Aviso also provides custodial services and carrying broker services, through Aviso Correspondent Partners, to independent financial organizations, including trust companies, insurance companies, investment dealers, portfolio managers and financial planning firms. Aviso has major operations in Vancouver and Toronto, along with regional offices across Canada. More information about Aviso Wealth is available at www.aviso.ca.

