QStory Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Helping Contact Centers Build Flexible Work Environments with Its Intraday Automation Solution

"QStory provides a host of unique benefits that address the top priorities of end-user organizations. It ensures people and schedule efficiency, higher agent satisfaction, superior performance, better adherence to service level agreements (SLAs), and, ultimately, improved customer satisfaction," said Alexander Michael, Global Practice Area Leader.

QStory's IDA platform benefits any contact center with a basic scheduling engine because it offers a module that ingests scheduling data from a range of sources including simple spreadsheets and then tracks traffic volumes and agent availability in real time. Moreover, the platform tracks lateness and absenteeism, and the QStory agent app empowers agents to book holidays and request shift swaps. Using proprietary algorithms, the platform looks forward at the day ahead and predicts the actual supply and demand balance every couple of minutes to recommend staffing adjustments, ensure SLAs are met and mitigate risks to customer service levels. The solution then feeds the schedule changes back to the WFM system without human intervention at any stage.

QStory's IDA provides exceptional agent engagement, deep visibility into staffing requirements, better integration with business intelligence solutions, in-house learning delivery, and speech analytics. The platform places no limits on the number of telephone systems or WFM solutions with which it can integrate simultaneously. At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, QStory was quick to introduce a process to bid for and book desk space and manage the capacity limits imposed for social distancing purposes. This functionality will facilitate the hybrid working models that will undoubtedly play a significant role in the contact centers of tomorrow.

"QStory's solution is configurable to the customer's environment, making it a highly flexible, cost effective solution," noted Michael. "Its robust technology improves employee engagement and wellbeing, optimizes available time, and reduces idle time, without affecting customer service levels."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

