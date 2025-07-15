QS Best Student Cities Ranking 2026

London slips, Seoul crowned #1, Asia rises

LONDON, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Seoul is crowned the world's best study destination, the QS Best Student Cities Ranking shows, ending London's six-year run at the top. Seoul rises two spots, reflecting strong international appeal and its excellent selection of universities. London slips to third place due to a decline in the Affordability indicator.

QS ranks 150 cities across 58 countries and territories. The US and UK are the most represented, with 16 cities each. Vienna joins the top 10 while Kuala Lumpur (12th), Taipei (14th), and Hong Kong, (17th) enter the top-20.

Ju-Ho Lee, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education of the Republic of Korea, said: "We are proud that Seoul has been recognised as the best student city in the world. This achievement reflects the global confidence in Korea's higher education system and highlights Seoul's ability to blend academic excellence with vibrant culture, cutting-edge innovation, and a safe, welcoming environment."

QS Best Student Cities 2026: Top-10 2026 2025

1 3 Seoul 2 2 Tokyo 3 1 London 4 4 Munich 5 5 Melbourne 6 6 Sydney =7 9 Berlin =7 7 Paris 9 8 Zurich 10 14 Vienna

Global highlights

In the UK, only Nottingham (49th) and Leeds (51st) have improved. The UK performs exceptionally in Desirability but struggles in Affordability.

Of all ranked US cities, only Boston (15th) climbs; US cities face challenges in Student Mix and Desirability .

All four Canadian cities drop but all remain in the top-100, led by Montreal (18th).

Melbourne and Sydney remain in the top-10, affirming Australia's position as one of the world's premier study destinations.

Tokyo comes second, leading globally in Employer Activity.

Beijing ranks 13th—its highest ever position. It leads Mainland China's eight ranked cities.

All Indian cities rise; Mumbai enters the top-100 placing 98th. It boasts strong Affordability (11th) and Employer Activity (37th).

Germany and Australia are the only locations with two top-10 cities. Munich and Berlin are both exceptionally well-regarded by students and graduates who have studied and lived there.

Paris remains seventh. It is the European leader in the QS' World University Rankings indicator, reflecting its outstanding universities.

Madrid breaks into th e Top-30, while Milan and Rome in the Top-50

Amman is the highest ranked city in the Arab Region, placing 64th, up an impressive 19 places year-on-year. Cairo leads in Africa , ranking 71st.

Buenos Aires leads in Latin America , placing 32nd, up 10 places. It is followed by Santiago in 50th.

Methodology

