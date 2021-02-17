Qorus Joins with Highspot to Enable Personalized and Efficient Proposal Responses

The Qorus Highspot integration will enable revenue teams to easily access and leverage content in both platforms Tweet this

A recent survey conducted by Qorus found that more than 45% of proposal managers reported an increase in the number of proposals requested in 2020. With an increase in the number of requests for proposals (RFPs), organizations are looking to modernize revenue operations to support improved productivity and collaboration. The integration between Qorus and Highspot will enable revenue teams to collaborate across internal teams as well as provide seamless interactions with potential prospects and quick responses to RFPs, due diligence questionnaires (DDQs) and security questionnaires.

"Access to up-to-date and approved content is crucial for sales teams to deliver real value to customers," said Jake Braly, VP of Strategic Alliances, Highspot. "Through this integration, we will support our shared customers' ability to quickly identify and leverage effective content for developing responses to RFPs and addressing buyer inquiries."

Qorus' platform contains an Auto Answer feature that uses natural language process and artificial intelligence (AI) to read the questions in an RFP and help users find the best answers, so responses take minutes rather than hours.

In addition to this new integration with Highspot, Qorus' platform easily plugs into SharePoint, OneDrive library and CRM platforms to enable a seamless, tailored response to each client's exact needs. Qorus users can track the outcome of a proposal and which content was used in the RFP response. This valuable insight allows teams to leverage effective content to support more proposal wins.

About Qorus

Qorus is cloud-based proposal management software that streamlines RFP responses and automates proposal creation. The smart solution is intuitive and easy-to-adopt, enabling proposal and sales teams to create personalized, professional-looking documents directly from familiar Microsoft Office apps and popular CRM systems. Qorus' AI-enabled auto-response feature eases the process of identifying high-quality content for proposal and RFP development. With Qorus, RFP, RFI, and RFQ responses, pitches, presentations, security questionnaires, and SOWs will be created from a single source of truth and completed in minutes versus hours. For more info, visit http://www.qorusdocs.com.

SOURCE Qorus Software

For further information: Christie Melby, Communiqué PR, [email protected], (206) 282-4923 ext. 127, http://qorusdocs.com

Related Links

http://qorusdocs.com

