Qohash launches its first commercial data security solution, aimed at protecting financial institutions

The Quebec-based company delivers a hybrid-SaaS solution designed to find and risk-manage sensitive data at scale. It features a web-based dashboard for configuration and reporting and on-premises components for analysis. By using Qohash, customers are able to scan sensitive data while keeping it under their constant control.

The platform runs a number of data sources, including cloud, shared drives, devices, and proxies, meaning thousands of file types are supported, and new connectivity is added with each update. Pilot deployments of Qohash's solution are now available for financial institutions located in the USA and Canada, with the company focusing on making the solution completely available in Montreal, Toronto and New York.

Qohash has grown rapidly since its creation in January 2018 and continues to attract world-class data security and product talent with its mission to significantly reduce the threat of insider breaches. While the data discovery solutions market may be competitive, Qohash has been listening closely to its customers since the founders started shaping the company's idea over two years ago. Today, Qohash bets on the superior performance of its solution and narrow focus on the financial sector to attract customers looking for better sensitive data management alternatives.

Data breaches continue to take place all over the world. During the third quarter of 2019, a Risk-Based Security report showed that data breaches went up by 33.3% over 2018. In fact, finance is being hit especially hard: the Boston Consulting Group found that cyberattacks hit financial services firms 300 times more than other companies.

Qohash helps financial institutions not be part of these statistics. Its arrival to the fintech and security market represents a big step forward for banks, insurance companies, wealth management firms, and other financial services providers looking for high-performance and scalable ways to protect against one of the most dangerous threats: insider breaches.

"Risk management professionals want to know exactly where their sensitive data is at all times, who has access to it, and how to reduce the risks associated with insider breaches," said Jean Le Bouthillier, CEO at Qohash. "Customers have had enough of lethargic classification engines that won't scale and are too complex to manage. We provide purpose-built, lightning-fast and accurate solutions that get the job done," he added.

Qohash benefits from solid governmental support from both the Province of Quebec and the Government of Canada who recognize that innovation and vigilance in cybersecurity are crucial in today's climate. Beyond the high-performance solution, the company sets its differentiating point with a team that has extensive knowledge of cybersecurity, data protection and product development.

ABOUT

Qohash is a Fintech company delivering data security solutions to financial institutions. The firm is located in Quebec City, Canada, and started to operate in January 2018. Its solutions promise to help financial institutions regain control of their sensitive data and mitigate the risks of insider breaches. By acquiring Qohash's solutions, financial institutions are able to find and protect their sensitive data while improving their performance and delivering cost-effective IT security.

SOURCE Qohash

For further information: Sophie Lapointe, 418-261-4727, [email protected]

Related Links

https://qohash.com/

