QMC Submetering Solutions Acquires SRB Controls

PORT COQUITLAM, BC, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - QMC Submetering Solutions, a leader in submetering hardware and software across North America, is proud to announce it has completed the acquisition of SRB Controls Inc., a mainstay of industrial instrumentation and metering in Ontario for over 35 years. The acquisition furthers QMC's investment in the industrial and institutional market for advanced metering and instrumentation solutions.

"We are excited to have Blair and his team join our organization. SRB brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from their + 35 years serving the Ontario industrial and institutional market. He has developed strong long-term relationships with his customers and his vendors; we look forward to building on that. Together QMC and SRB will supply advanced instrumentation hardware to our clients, wrapped in a solution of engineering design, on-site service and web-based monitoring and reporting."

James Easton, President & CEO, QMC

"SRB Controls is thrilled to be part of the QMC family. By joining QMC we will be able to offer our customers increased service and project resources. Our customers will benefit from more product options with QMC's thermal, water, electricity and gas meters. I will continue to lead SRB Controls within QMC. I look forward to us growing together, providing mutual and new customers with solutions to improve process and productivity."

Blair Finlayson, President, SRB Controls

About QMC

For over 25 years, QMC has been a leading provider of intelligent submetering solutions for large institutions, commercial and multi-residential properties and utility providers. From end-to-end meter measurement and data management solutions, to integrated metering and building utility management, we deliver the most innovative multi-utility submetering hardware, software and consulting to companies around the globe. For more information, please visit https://qmeters.com.

About SRB Controls:

For over 35 years, SRB has been providing instrumentation solutions and services to industrial and manufacturing clients in the GTA and throughout Ontario. SRB is proud to be an authorized representative for Sierra Instruments, Krohne, King Instruments, Williamson, ABM and Weber. For more information, please visit https://srbcontrols.com.

