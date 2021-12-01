QIT Canada Guardian System Launched in Moncton

MONCTON, NB, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - QIT Canada congratulates the City of Moncton for being the first city in North America to install the award-winning Guardian Incident Management System. Guardian IMS has been in place for several years in Australia in over 70 municipalities, thanks to our parent company, QIT Plus.

Our Australian management team worked closely with Moncton Fire Chief and Head of Emergency Services Conrad Landry to install Guardian IMS, which manages all aspects of daily municipal operations, as well as emergencies. Moncton recently launched its public dashboard, "Moncton Alerts." https://www.monctonalerts.ca/ allowing the city to share information with citizens on everything from road work to flooding in real time and allowing direct notification in an emergency.

The QIT Canada Guardian IMS provides interoperability and the inclusion of a wide range of partners while ensuring a "single point of truth" through flexible reporting systems. It is cloud-based, reasonably priced and offers timely, concise information to the public via the Dashboard on a computer, tablet or smart phone. It can also send out alerts to citizens who subscribe: so far, over 3,000 Moncton residents have signed up.

QIT Canada will have Guardian IMS up and running in Victoria, BC Capital Regional District by the end of 2021. We look forward to keeping people safe by expanding the use of Guardian IMS across Canada.

QIT Canada is a subsidiary of QIT Plus, an Australian software development company founded in 2007. In the past decade, Guardian IMS has been the recipient of 13 major Australian state, national and international awards, including the prestigious UN-ESRI Global Disaster Resilience App Challenge.

